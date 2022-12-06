Season of the Seraph Triumphs for Seraph Title - Destiny 2 Unlock the Seraph Title and Seal by completing all the Triumphs for Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2.

The Seraph Title in Destiny 2 is one of the main cosmetic items players can chase during Season of the Seraph. With 10 triumphs to unlock as part of the Seal, and with some requiring multi-week commitments, it will take a bit of work to get this one unlocked.

Seraph Title Triumphs

Some of the Triumphs are currently unknown. Check back with us once we discover them!

As usual, there are only 10 Triumphs to unlock during Season of the Seraph for the Title and Seal of the same name: Seraph. These require completing the full campaign, More Than a Weapon, as well as engaging in all the activities and pursuits during Season 19.

Rebuilding Rasputin – Complete the quest “More Than a Weapon”

Gadgets Galore – Unlock all upgrades at the Exo Frame

Frame Reboot – Reset your vendor rank with the Exo Frame

Authorized Users – Defeat targets with Season of the Seraph or IKELOS v1.0.3 weapons. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians.

Silence the Alarm – Defeat Deathtongue Choristers before they begin the Battlesong in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist.

Solid Seraph – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Guardian’s Best Friend – Find the Mechanical dog in the mission, Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Production Model – Earn the Veles-X Pulse Rifle

Season of the Seraph Triumphs – Other

There are dozens of other Triumphs to earn during Season of the Seraph. The vast majority of these are not needed to unlock the Title and Seal. Some of the following information is courtesy of Destiny 2 database and API tool, Light.gg.

Quests

Getting Ahead – Extract Clovis from the BrayTech facility on Europa

Classified Communications – Listen to all of the Season of the Seraph radio messages in the H.E.L.M.

Smash and Grab – Spend Seraph Key Codes to unlock Seraph Chests at the end of Heist Battlegrounds

Seraphic Armor Focus – Focus each Season of the Seraph armor engram at the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M.

Seraphic Weapon Focus – Focus each Season of the Seraph weapon engrams at the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M.

IKELOS Weapon Focus – Focus each IKELOS weapon engram at the Exo Frame in the H.E.L.M.

Heist Battlegrounds: Europa – Complete Heist Battleground: Europa

Heist Battlegrounds: Moon – Complete Heist Battleground: Moon

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Operation: Archimedes

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Gear

Avatar of War – Acquire a full set of Season of the Seraph armor

Fully Equipped – Acquire a full Season of the Seraph weapons

IKELOS Declared – Acquire all IKELOS v1.0.3 weapons

Weapons Manufacturer – Acquire the Weapon Pattern for 3 Season of the Seraph weapons

Acquire the Weapon Pattern for 2 IKELOS v1.0.3 weapons

Heist Battlegrounds

Professional Pilferer – Complete Heist Battlegrounds in the playlist

Getting Past the Guards – Defeat Champions in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist

Flawless Heist – Complete a Heist Battleground in the playlist or Legend Heist Battleground without dying

Flawless Crew – Complete a Heist Battleground in the playlist without anyone in your fireteam dying

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Exotic Mission

Solo Seraph – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield solo

Flawless Seraph – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield without dying

Solo Seraph: Perfected – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield solo without dying

Space Race – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield in under 30 minutes

Legendary Seraph – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty

Legendary Seraph: Perfected – Complete Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty without dying

Aim for the Bushes – Bypass the Seraph Towers and infiltrate Seraph Station without dying in Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Muli-Toolin’ Around – Access hidden chests in Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Shaper of the Hidden – Complete The Hidden Shape and craft Revision Zero

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secrets

Music Theory I – Find all Warmind Nodes on Europa (6)

Music Theory II – Find all Warmind Nodes on Moon (6)

Music Theory III – Find all Warmind Nodes in the mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield (4)

Drone Destruction I – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero on Europa (10)

Drone Destruction II – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero in Heist Battleground: Europa (6)

Drone Destruction III – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero on the Moon (10)

Drone Destruction IV – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero in Heist Battleground: Moon (6)

Drone Destruction V – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero in Heist Battleground: Mars (6)

Drone Destruction VI – Destroy all security drones with Revision Zero in mission Operation: Seraph’s Shield (12)

Yes, You Can Pet the Dog – Pet the mechanical dog in the H.E.L.M. during the final weeks of Season of the Seraph

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

Secret Triumph – currently unknown

General

Versatile Veles – Earn any of the 3 ornaments for Veles-X

Configuration: Crucible – Earn the Crucible ornament for Veles-X

Configuration: Gambit – Earn the Gambit ornament Veles-X

Configuration: Vanguard – Earn the Vanguard ornaments for Veles-X

Seraph Cipher Power – Gain bonus power from your Seraph Cipher

Unlock Artifact mods on your Seraph Cipher

Seraph Levels – Gain ranks in the Season Pass

While the Seraph Title does require the weekly story missions to be completed, the other Triumphs do not appear to be as grindy as previous seasons’ Titles. For more on Season of the Seraph, endgame content, and helpful information, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 strategy guide.