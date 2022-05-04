How to earn medallions in Guardian Games - Destiny 2 Start filling your Medal Case with medallions by earning a whole lot of them during Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2.

Guardian Games gives players a chance to fight for their favorite class in Destiny 2. How players do this is by collecting and depositing medals of varying quality into the Guardian Games podium. For players looking to represent their class as best as possible, knowing how to earn medallions in Guardian Games is going to be critical to success.

Last updated on May 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

How to earn medallions

To earn medallions in Guardian Games, players will need to complete various activities across Destiny 2. This includes completing Contender Cards and Platinum Cards that can be purchased from Eva Levante for Laurels, completing Guardian Games 2022 Triumphs, and participating in certain activites throughout the game, like the Daily Focused playlist. Please note that in previous Guardian Games events these were called medals, but are called medallions in Guardian Games 2022.

Medallions can be earned by participating in playlist activites, completing Contender Cards, and finishing Triumphs.

Basically, the best way to earn medallions in Guardian Games is to always be picking up new Contender Cards. These unlock after you complete the Guardian Games 2022 quest, Best in Class. Each Contender Card costs Laurels, so make sure you’re actively trying to earn those as you play.

Each medallion you earn is housed in the Medallion Case. This is a quest item found in the Quest tab that is given to you by Eva Levante. The Medal Case can only hold a certain number of medallions of each quality. Once the maximum is reached, any additional medallions you earn will be lost. To prevent this from happening, visit the Guardian Games podium in the Tower and deposit your medallions as your case fills up – then get back out and earn more!

Earning medals during Guardian Games in Destiny 2 is vital to representing your class and hopefully seeing them win. Make sure you deposit your medallions when your Medallion Case is full so you don’t lose any you earn. Take some time to read over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for even more helpful content.