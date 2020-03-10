Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy campaign walkthrough A complete step-by-step walkthrough of the Season of the Worthy campaign in Destiny 2 for the quest Raising Our Defenses.

Season of the Worthy has arrived in Destiny 2 and it adds a new campaign. Players will team up with Zavala, Ana, and Rasputin in order to prevent the Almighty from plummeting into Earth. This campaign will introduce you to the new activities and currencies introduced with the new season, and it all starts with the quest, A Looming Threat and Raising Our Defenses.

Season of the Worthy campaign – Raising Our Defenses

The Season of the Worthy quest, Raising Our Defenses, is relatively short. Players should have no trouble bashing it out within an hour. From there on out, there are additional quests tied to other activities.

Step 1: Speak with Zavala

Before you can start the Season of the Worthy campaign, you will need to talk to Zavala in the Tower. He has a quest called A Looming Threat, which completes by speaking with him. After this, you will be dealing with Ana Bray.

Step 2: Speak with Ana

After speaking with Zavala in the Tower, you will need to visit Mars and speak with Ana Bray.

Travel to Mars to speak to Ana about Rasputin. Ana Bray can be found in the Braytech Futurescape area of Mars, near the north fast travel point.

Step 3: Light Collection

Rasputin wants to talk, but first you need to collect and generate some Light.

20 Orbs of Light collected

8 Orbs of Light generated

Use a Super to generate Orbs of Light and use a Masterwork weapon to make your own Orbs of Light to collect. Do this in one of the Lost Sectors on Mars.

Step 4: Speak to Rasputin

As part of the goal to speak with Rasputin, you will need to activate and complete the quest, Into the Mindlab. This sees you fighting into Rasputin's big diamond.

For this step, visit the blue banner in the Braytech Futurescape to activate the quest, Into the Mindlab. This quest will have you fight into Rasputin’s lair – the giant diamond on Mars. Enter this diamond and interact with the pedestal, this will give you the new Seasonal Artifact, Warmind Khanjali.

Step 5: Relics of the Golden Age

The Seraph bunker is to the right of the fast travel point in the Sludge. You'll see it as soon as you land.

This next step requires you to go the EDZ to find a Seraph bunker. To do this, use the fast travel point in the Sludge, the Seraph bunker will be on your right as you spawn in. Go down into the Seraph bunker and interact with Rasputin, this will activate the next step in the Raising Our Defenses quest line.

Step 6: Seraph Tower Activation

You will need to complete the new Seraph Tower public event for this step of the quest.

Complete the Seraph Tower public event in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. Once this is complete, you can move onto the next step in Raising Our Defenses.

Step 7: Restore the Bunker

The Restore the Bunker step of the quest requires you to fight deeper into the bunker where you'll help Zavala and Ana.

Return to the Seraph bunker, speak with Rasputin, and then approach the door at the back of the room. This door has a quest called, Restore the Bunker. This quest sees you delving deeper into the bunker to clear it of enemies. After you clear out the final room, you can speak with Zavala and Ana. When you’re ready, interact with the pedestal above them.

Step 8: Purchase Bunker Upgrade

The last step of the Season of the Worthy campaign is to purchase an upgrade for the EDZ Seraph bunker. After this, there are some more quests to complete.

Return to Rasputin in the Seraph bunker and purchase an upgrade. To do this, speak with Rasputin and select the EDZ Bunker Upgrades box at the top. At this stage, you can likely only unlock the Valkyrie Spawner: Tier 1.

From here on out, there will be a series of quests you can pick up from Rasputin in the Seraph bunkers. The first is Seraph Warsat Network which has you purchase an upgrade and use a chipset to up the Rasputin Integration Level.

Just because you’ve completed the quest, Raising Our Defenses, as part of the Season of the Worthy campaign in Destiny 2, doesn’t mean the quests stop. Your next task will be to start working on upgrading those Seraph bunkers so you can automate your resource earning and unlock new weapons! Take a moment to look over our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for on-going coverage of this new season.