Seraph Tower public event guide - Destiny 2 Learn how to complete the new public event, Seraph Tower, in Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy.

The Seraph Tower is a new type of public event brought to Destiny 2 in Season of the Worthy. This public event can be a bit confusing the first time you play it, as it’s a bit chaotic with all the ball-throwing and enemy-killing. For those that want some answers, here’s our Seraph Tower public event guide.

Season of the Worthy introduced a new public event called the Seraph Tower. This public event has players constructing a satellite for the Warmind, Rasputin. Depending on where the public event takes place will change the enemy faction you fight. If completed correctly, you can spawn two chests: a normal public event chest and a special Rasputin chest that requires Encrypted Warmind Bits to open.

Throw the Polarity Charge at the glowing ball to push it toward the center tower. Do this enough times to make the Seraph Ordnance Satellite Construction reach 100%.

The whole point of the Seraph Tower public event is to charge the main tower. This is the Seraph Ordnance Satellite Construction tower. To do this, players must throw Polarity Charges at the ball at the end of the beam of energy. This beam of energy extends from the center Construction tower out to the orbiting towers. Every charge that hits the ball will push the ball closer to the center tower.

In order to get one of the Polarity Charges, you must defend the smaller towers from enemies. After about 20 seconds, the tower will spit out Polarity Charges. If there are no enemies within the diamond perimeter, the tower can spit out six Polarity Charges. The tower will only eject two charges if there are any enemies near it.

If you can charge the contruction tower and defeat the Champions, you can unlock both chests, provided you have the Encrypted Warmind Bits.

Every ball of energy you manage to push back to the center tower will add roughly 15% to the Seraph Ordnance Satellite Construction meter. Once construction is complete, you will need to kill the enemy Champions. As mentioned above, the type of Champion will vary depending on the enemy faction that comes to attack the construction process.

If you manage to defeat the Champions, the Seraph Tower public event will end and you can claim your reward. Those that have Encrypted Warmind Bits can open up the bonus chest. If you fail to construct the satellite, you will only get the normal public event chest.

The Seraph Tower public event is a hectic addition to patrols in Destiny 2. At the start of the season, it’s going to take a lot of players working together in order to successfully complete it. As the season progresses, and you reach the max Power, you will need fewer players. Take a look at the Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more Season of the Worthy content.