Imbaru Engine guide - Destiny 2 How to solve the gifts of Cunning and Strength in the Embaru Engine for the May You Never Cease Triumph in Destiny 2.

The Imbaru Engine is a perplexing area in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch. This location has players completing a Gift of Cunning and a Gift of Strength in order to gain rewards and learn more about Savathun. These light puzzles must be completed for the May You Never Cease Triumph, an objective required for the Haruspex Title.

Imbaru Engine



Source: Shacknews

The Imbaru Engine is an enigmatic area that Savathun built for her own secretive purposes. This contraption is in the Altars of Summoning area but can only be launched via the H.E.L.M. As part of the Triumph, May You Never Cease, players must complete two gifts: A Gift of Cunning and A Gift of Strength. These both reward gear from Season of the Witch.

Gift of Cunning

The first available gift was the Gift of Cunning and is available during Week 5 of the Season of the Witch campaign (Step 35). This one is rather simple and requires not much explanation: simply open up the chests that have the X-shaped Hive rune pointing at them. Each plate will be circular with a pointy side that lines up with a chest. If you open a chest that has the wrong symbol pointing at it, you will die and the chests will reset. Slap on one of the chest tracker mods on your Ghost to make it easier to find the chests.

Gift of Strength

The second one is the Gift of Strength and requires a little more cunning than it does brawn. This test is only available after you find the hidden Minor Arcana card in Savathun’s Spire and then it requires you to defeat specific enemies in a set pattern.

Grab the card before going through any of the portals in the final portal room.

Source: Shacknews

The Minor Arcana card is found at the end of Savathun’s Spire. After passing through the doorway portals, enter the room with the final three doors and find the card beside the portal on the right. After you grab the card, go to the Lectern of Divination and activate it to unlock a new area in the Imbaru Engine.

Launch the Imbaru Engine and travel up the two elevators and into the abstract room but do not start the chest encounter. Instead, approach the door to get an interact prompt that reads: Proceed through the Imbaru Engine. Open the door and continue through the hallways, being careful not to get killed by the traps.

When you reach a room with the invocation point, activate it to see a series of Knights and Cursed Thrall kneeling on the plates. The goal is to kill specific enemies by following the plate they stand on. There is a Deepsight Resonance node to interact with that will reveal the first enemy you must defeat.

Start by defeating the Knight that is kneeled on the plate on the left and then work your way to the right.

Source: Shacknews

In the first room, kill only the Knights that the plate points to. There will be three in total. Doing this will partially fill the bar on the side of the screen. Follow the plates into the next room.

In the second room, skip one enemy but still follow the route of the plates.

Source: Shacknews

When you jump up and into the second room, defeat only Cursed Thrall being sure to skip one enemy each time. There are three to kill, and again, completing this will fill the bar a bit more. The plates will direct you to jump up and over the wall and return to the first room where you can enter the cave.

Defeat the enemies by always skipping one but still follow the direction of the plates.

Source: Shacknews

From the first room, enter the cave to find it full of Cursed Thralls. As before, you must skip one enemy each time. Begin by taking out the Cursed Thrall closest to the wall on the left (which is what the previous plate was pointing at) and then following the pattern. The last enemy will be behind the rock.

Failing to kill the correct enemy will cause Shriekers to instantly kill you and resets the rooms. You’ll need to go through each room again until you get it right.

Completing both the Gift of Cunning and the Gift of Strength will reward you with items from Season of the Witch. More importantly, completing these tests will unlock the Triumph, May You Never Cease, which is required to unlock the Haruspex Title. Be sure to read through our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage from this season, previous seasons, and all upcoming releases.