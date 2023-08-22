Destiny 2: Season of the Witch campaign walkthrough

Destiny 2: Season of the Witch focuses squarely on Eris Morn, known Hive expert, and the super angry sister of Savathun, Xivu Arath. Each week, a new entry in The Bladed Path questline will unlock, tasking players to engage with the seasonal activities and work through new content. Below is a breakdown of each week’s quest and the steps to complete them.

Toil and Trouble

Before you can get into the meat of the Bladed Path weekly quest, you will need to complete an introductory questline called Toil and Trouble. You will automatically be launched the mission, Way of the Witch, at the start of the season but it can also be started via the map of the H.E.L.M.

Complete the Way of the Witch mission Complete Savathun’s Spire Investigate the portal in the southern wing of the H.E.L.M. Speak with Eris Morn in the Athenaeum Visit the Lectern of Divination Visit the Ritual Table in the Athenaeum

Solar Crystals will slowly burn you while carrying them.

The Way of the Witch mission has you defeating Hive in Savathun’s Throne World. Fight along the bridge, destroy the crystals, and head up the elevator to the final arena. Here you must carry Solar crystals and deposit them. They’ll damage you over time so be quick about it. Melee the Arc crystal and then the other four to charge them up and summon the boss.

After completing the Way of the Witch and Savathun’s Spire, return to the H.E.L.M. and pass through the portal. Interact with the swirling presence in the middle of the runes to summon Eris, who will explain what to do. You will then need to interact with the two tables near the runes: Lectern of Divination and Ritual Table.

The Bladed Path – Week 1



Conquer powerful combatants and tithe strength to Eris Morn in Mission: Invoke Visit the holoprojector in the H.E.L.M. Visit the radio in the H.E.L.M. Wait until next week

There are only a few steps for the first week of The Bladed Path. The longest part will be the mission, Invoke. Go to each arena, defeat the enemies, and tithe to Eris!

The Bladed Path – Week 2

Pending…

The Bladed Path – Week 3

Pending…

The Bladed Path – Week 4

Pending…

The Bladed Path – Week 5

Pending…

The Bladed Path – Week 6

Pending…

The Bladed Path – Week 7

Pending…

