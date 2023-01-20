Spire of the Watcher Triumphs for Wanted Title - Destiny 2 Show off your true Wild West nature with the Wanted Title in Destiny 2.

If you’ve got enough skill and tenacity, the Wanted Title from the Spire of the Watcher could be all yours. This Title requires 10 Triumphs be unlocked, which is the norm for Titles in Destiny 2. Aside from a few difficult outliers, the majority of these Triumphs should be easy enough to complete, provided you’re feeling lucky, punk.

Wanted Title Triumphs



Source: Shacknews

The Wanted Title in Destiny 2 is earned by completing all 10 Triumphs for the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. Most of these require teammates, clanmates, and matching classes, but a few need a whole lot of endurance, practice, and a bit of luck.

Crisis Inverted – Complete the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

The Magnificent One – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon solo

InSPIREd Posse – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon with a full fireteam of clanmates

Fulgurteam Strikes Thrice – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon with a full team of Arc subclasses

Three Suns at High Noon – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon with a full fireteam of Solar subclasses

The Null, the Blank, and the Empty – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon with a full fireteam of Void subclasses

One Class Town – Complete all encounters in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon with a full fireteam of the same class

Resident Vexpert – Complete the Spire of the Watcher dungeon on Master difficulty

Devil in the Details – Find and listen to each devilish recording throughout the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

Spire of the Watcher – Collect trophies from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon

The final Triumph requires that all the “trophies” are collected from the Spire of the Watcher. This refers to the Badges tab under Collections. You must collect one full set of armor on at least one class, all the weapons, and the other cosmetic items.

As you can see, the most difficult ones here will be The Magnificent One and Resident Vexpert. Thankfully, you do not need to complete this flawless. However, soloing the dungeon is no small feat and will require a bit of practice and a decent build.

We’ve also got a guide for the Devil in the Details Triumph, in the event you’re running into trouble finding those devilish recordings. Other than the solo Triumph, you shouldn’t find it too difficult unlocking the Wanted Title. For more Spire of the Watcher guides and other coverage from this season, Lightfall, and more, read over our Destiny 2 strategy guide.