Devil in the Details, All Devilish recordings - Destiny 2

Find all six Devilish recordings for the Devil in the Details Triumph in the Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Hidden in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon are six Devilish recordings. Finding all of them – and claiming the associated Triumph, Devil in the Details – boosts your chance at getting the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow in Destiny 2. The good news is that they’re all easy to find.

Devilish recordings

There are six Devilish recordings to listen to in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. All of the recordings can be found before the first boss at the top of the spire. Finding them all will unlock the Triumph, Devil in the Details. Make sure you claim it before you finish the dungeon! Doing so will increase the drop rate of Hierarchy of Needs, the Exotic Bow from the dungeon.

Devilish recording 1

The bottom of the chute in the Spire of the Watcher, an arrowing pointing to the first devilish recording
Jump up to the top of the wall to find the recording.
Source: Shacknews

The first Devilish recording is down the large chute after the opening encounter at the start of the dungeon. When you land at the bottom of the diagonal chute, turn right and look in the corner. The recording is up high on the wall.

Devilish recording 2

A room with a catwalk over the top of canisters

Source: Shacknews

The next recording is in the Reactor Firewall room. Look for the room with the large canisters below the catwalk. The recording is underneath and on the wall.

Devilish recording 3

A cavernous space, hanging platforms lead into the distance

Source: Shacknews

This recording is in the jumping puzzle, to the left side after the hanging platforms that you must jump across like stepping stones. Jump across the platforms and up to the longer platform that’s hanging from the ceiling between the two massive pillars. The recording is on the wall.

Devilish recording 4

A gravity lift at the end of the jumping puzzle, the recording is circled on the left

Source: Shacknews

Find this recording at the end of the jumping puzzle – do not go up the gravity lift. When facing the lift, jump around the left side to locate the terminal.

Devilish recording 5

A rally flag circle before the first boss fight, computer terminals nearby

Source: Shacknews

This recording is near the rally flag at the start of the Ascend the Spire section. When facing the window, go right and interact with the stack of computers.

Devilish recording 6

A large square room at the top of a spire, a lever in the foreground and computer in the background

Source: Shacknews

The last of the Devilish recordings is before the first boss fight, at the top of the Spire in the square room. Look for the lever to open the window and turn right. The computer terminal is along the other window.

With all the Devilish recordings found, go into your Triumphs for the Spire of the Watcher and claim the Devil in the Details Triumph. You will now have an increased chance of getting the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow. Check out our Spire of the Watcher guide for help clearing the dungeon and our Destiny 2 strategy guide for the best guides on the internet.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

