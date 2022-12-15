Stay Frosty god roll - Destiny 2 Stay Frosty is a new Stasis Pulse Rifle bringing the festive cheer to the Dawning seasonal event.

Happy Dawning, Guardian! Eva returns to the Tower to bring festive cheer and a new Stasis Pulse Rifle: Stay Frosty. Though similar to other favorites, Stasis and unique perk combinations gives this some extra flavor. Spend some time this Dawning chasing a god roll Stay Frosty

PVP - Stay Frosty god roll

Stay Frosty god roll - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Killing Wind (On weapon kill: +20 Range, +50 Mobility, +40 Handling and a five percent increased damage falloff distance. Lasts five seconds, additional kills add five seconds, maxing out at eight seconds.) Perk 2 Desperado (After reloading within six seconds of a precision kill: delay after shooting is reduced by 30 percent, increasing rate of fire for six seconds. Can be refreshed.) Origin Trait Omolon Fluid Dynamics (This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Counterbalance Stock

Arrowhead Break is the best barrel here as it significantly reduces the initial kick when firing and gives Stay Frosty the boost it needs for a more controlled recoil pattern. With the kick handled, you can balance around this to get the most out of the early moments of an engagement.

For the Magazine, High-Caliber Rounds keep Stay Frosty effective thanks to the added flinch and extended range. Complementing this choice is Killing Wind, which is a great way to push kill-chaining capabilities of the weapon when in 6v6 matches.

Desperado is the standout choice here. This perk rewards precision kills, transforming Stay Frosty into an exceptionally potent Pulse Rifle. With the right perks and when Desperado kicks in, Stay Frosty becomes one of the fastest time-to-kill weapons in Destiny 2.

Aim for a Stability Masterwork to keep shots straight. To improve this further, throw on the Counterbalance Stock mod, as it will help straighten the recoil pattern.

Omolon Fluid Dynamics is the obvious choice for competitive players. The added Stability boost paired with the extra reload speed, along with Desperado, enhance Stay Frosty further.

PVE - Stay Frosty god roll

Stay Frosty god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Thresh (Primary weapon kills grant an additional one percent super energy.) Perk 2 Golden Tricorn (On weapon kill: 15 percent increased damage for seven seconds. Can be refreshed with a weapon kill. Matching grenade and powered melee kills strengthen the damage increase to 50 percent for 10 seconds. Can be refreshed by getting another matching ability kill.) Origin Trait Dawning Surprise (Rapidly defeating targets awards a Dawning gift. Defeated powerful targets count as more than one.) OR Omolon Fluid Dynamics (This weapon has increased reload speed and stability for the top half of the magazine.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Arrowhead Break is the best way to control recoil for PVP or PVE. If you don’t mind the recoil, Hammer-Forged Rifling will boost the Range out but a further 10 points. Meanwhile, Ricochet Rounds provide a Stability and Range boost.

Tresh is an out of left field choice here but it has the most benefit in PVE. With builds now focused a lot more toward abilities and the Resilience stat, Thresh can be a good choice to help with Super regeneration.

For the next column, Golden Tricorn adds a nice damage boost, allowing you to blast through weak foes with ease. This will make it easy for Tresh to consistently top up your Super.

Add the Minor Spec mod to this and you have a high damage pulse rifle worth being in any Guardian’s inventory. To top it off, look for a Stability Masterwork for a perfectly straight shooting Pulse Rifle with great damage potential.

While The Dawning event runs, it may be most beneficial to choose Dawning Surprise for any added bonuses. Remember to switch it to Omolon Fluid Dynamics after the event is over.

How to get Stay Frosty

Stay Frosty is obtainable from The Dawning event. If you visit Eva Levante in the Tower and finish the introduction to the Dawning, you will receive the Pulse Rifle. There are only a few steps and it involves running around the Tower. You can also pick up additional Stay Frosty Pulse Rifles by exchanging 40 Dawning Spirit with Eva at the Tower.

Keep in mind that Stay Frosty will only be available during the Dawning seasonal event. You have until it finishes to unlock the god roll you need.

Stay Frosty has some interesting combinations of perks, giving each Guardian something to chase during the Dawning. However, this is would be my pick for a Stay Frosty god roll for both PVE and PVP. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.