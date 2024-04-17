New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

BRAVE Title Triumphs - Destiny 2

All the Triumphs from Into the Light you need to complete to unlock the Brave Title in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

The release of Into the Light brought with it the BRAVE Title to Destiny 2. This Title requires players engage with Onslaught as well as the Exotic missions, The Whisper and Zero Hour. None of these Triumphs are particularly hard, so if you’ve got the time, you’re going to wind up getting this Title.

BRAVE Title Triumph

The in-game screen showing the Triumphs for the BRAVE Title

Source: Shacknews

There are only ten Triumphs needed to unlock the BRAVE Title in Destiny 2. The majority of these involve playing the Onslaught mode while only two of them are dedicated to the Exotic quests, The Whisper and Zero Hour.

  • BRAVE Collector: Complete all BRAVE weapon quests
  • Grimoire Gatherer VIII: Collect a Grimoire card about Empress Caiatl
  • Lord of Reputation: Reach maximum reputation with Lord Shard
  • So Many Waves: Complete 300 waves in Onslaught
  • Breaking the Charge: Defeat each of the three final bosses in Onslaught. Bosses rotate weekly.
    • Fieldrazer Tormentor
    • Siegehook Ogre
    • Fallen Warpriest
  • Trying to Budget: Purchase 40 Defenses in Onslaught
  • Not on Your Watch: Complete the 5th wave set in Onslaught on Normal difficulty
  • BRAVE Weaponmaster: Defeat opponents with BRAVE weapons. Defeating Guardians grants more progress.
  • Triumphant Whisper: Complete the Exotic mission, The Whisper
  • Triumphant Outbreak: Complete the Exotic mission, Zero Hour

As you can see, you don’t even need to complete a Legend version of Onslaught. Keep playing the normal mode and you’ll knock out those 50 waves and eventually take care of all three bosses. You’ll also want to ensure you get all those weapons, which is actually a requirement for unlocking the Superblack shader.

Once you grab the BRAVE Title, don’t forget to also go out and get the Godslayer Title from Pantheon. This one is going to be a little more difficult. We’ve got more Title guides for you over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola