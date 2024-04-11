Godslayer Title Triumphs - Destiny 2 How to unlock the Godslayer Title by completing all Pantheon Triumphs in Destiny 2.

Completing all of the Triumphs in Pantheon will reward players with the Godslayer Title. This might be the most hardcore Title in Destiny 2 and will certainly be a challenge most players will likely attempt to overcome when the activity launches on April 30. Below are all of the Triumphs needed to secure the Title.

Godslayer Title – Pantheon Triumphs



Source: Bungie

There are 10 Triumphs to complete in Pantheon to unlock the Godslayer Title. These all relate to completing the various versions of Pantheon, securing a high score, and earning a huge accumulation of points. It appears as though players will only have until June 4, 2024 to unlock this Title, so make sure you log in each week to ensure you get it done in time.

Extinction Averted – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Atraks Sovereign Reward: Atraks Dethroned emblem, Spoils of Conquest

Checkmate – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Oryx Exalted Reward: Exalted Beyond Oryx emblem, Spoils of Conquest

Cast Shadow – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Rhulk Indomitable Reward: Rhulk Subdued emblem, Spoils of Conquest

Deity Destroyed – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Nezarec Sublime Reward: Elevated Above Nezarec emblem, Spoils of Conquest

Conquer the Crypt – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Atraks Soverign with a high score Reward: Smite of Merain (Harrowed)

Unseat the King – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Oryx Exalted with a high score. Reward: Qullim’s Terminus (Harrowed)

Double-Edged – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Rhulk Indomitable with a high score. Reward: Insidious (Adept)

At the Zenith – Complete all encounters in The Pantheon: Nezarec Sublime with a high score. Reward: Acasia’s Dejection (Adept)

Rising High – Earn 1,500,000 points across all encounters in The Pantheon Reward: Zaouli’s Bane (Harrowed)

Mountain’s Peak – Earn 3,000,000 points across all encounters in The Pantheon Rufus’s Fury (Adept)



The obvious challenge here comes from completing the line-up of raid bosses. The final collection, Nezarec Sublime, will be the hardest, with players capped 20 points below their foes, the equivalent of Contest Mode. In addition to this, securing the high scores will be a tall ask and may require some top tier gameplay.

If you’re one of those that manage to unlock the Godslayer Title, equip it and wear it with pride, especially as we dive into The Final Shape and take down the ultimate baddie: The Witness. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for help with unlocking Titles, completing raids, and more.