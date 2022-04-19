Vow of the Disciple Triumphs for the Disciple-Slayer Title - Destiny 2 All the Vow of the Disciple Triumphs you must complete to unlock the Disciple-Slayer Title in Destiny 2.

Players that want the Disciple-Slayer Title in Destiny 2 have a few Vow of the Disciple Triumphs to unlock. The good news is that getting this particular Title isn’t as tough as some others, as you do not need to complete a flawless raid run. Don’t breathe that sigh of relief just yet, as getting Disciple-Slayer is still going to be a challenge.

Vow of the Disciple Triumphs – Disciple-Slayer Title

There are 19 Triumphs to unlock the Disciple-Slayer Title and Seal.

There are 19 Triumphs to unlock for the Disciple-Slayer Title and Seal as part of the Vow of the Disciple raid. A few of these Triumphs will be familiar to players who have done raid-related Triumphs in the past, but there are a few tricky additions that focus on the raid’s challenges, Master difficulty, and other encounter-limitations.

Raid: Vow of the Disciple – Trophies from the Vow of the Disciple raid in the Throne World. Collect all the available drops from the raid.

Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Master Difficulty Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid on Master difficulty

Clan Fieldtrip – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid with a full fireteam of clanmates.

Together in the Deep – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.

Dark Charge – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Arc subclasses.

Dark Flame – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Solar subclasses.

Dark Abyss – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Void subclasses.

Swift Destruction – Complete the Swift Destruction challenge.

On My Go – Only kill Abated Adherents when they’ve started attacking an Obelisk in Acquisition.

Base Information – Complete the Base Information challenge.

Handle With Care – Defeat the Caretaker while having every member of your fireteam stun it at least once per floor.

Defenses Down – Complete the Defenses Down challenge.

Glyph to Glyph – Kill each set of Glyphkeepers in Exhibition within 5 seconds of each other.

Looping Catalyst – Complete the Looping Catalyst challenge.

Symmetrical Energy – Any energy deposit in Dominion must be accompanied by another deposit within 5 seconds.

Pyramid Conqueror – Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.

Secrets of the Sunken Pyramid – Loot hidden chests in the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Vow of the Disciple Lore Book Unlocks – Unlock the Vow of the Disciple lore book.

As you can see, unlocking the Disciple-Slayer Title in Destiny 2 by completing all the Vow of the Disciple Triumphs is going to be a bit of a task. Let’s just be thankful that we don’t need to complete the Risen from the Deep Triumph that’s part of the Witch Queen collection of Triumphs. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for even more helpful collectible guides.