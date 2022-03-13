Witch Queen Triumphs for Gumshoe Title - Destiny 2 Unlock specific Witch Queen Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Gumshoe Title.

Players that want the Gumshoe Title in Destiny 2 will need to do a bit of work unlocking specific Witch Queen Triumphs. Thankfully, you don’t need to unlock all the Witch Queen Triumphs, just a few ones needed for the seal.

The Witch Queen Triumphs for Gumshoe Title

There are only nine Triumphs you must complete to get the Gumshoe Title.

Throne World Collector – Trophies from the Throne World.

Master of Truth – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.

Buddy Up – Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch.

Hardware of the Throne – Craft all Wellspring and Throne World weapons.

Report: REVERSE-LURE – Complete “Report: REVERSE-LURE”.

Of Queens and Worms – Complete the Exotic quest, Of Queens and Worms.

Lepidopterist – Collect and mount all unique Lucent Moths in the Throne World.

No Peeking – Close all Darkness Rifts in the Throne World.

World Champions – Defeat Champions in Throne World Lost Sectors on any difficulty

The Witch Queen Triumphs – Throne World

Beyond the above nine Triumphs, there are a myriad of other Triumphs for players to earn during the Witch Queen. These are not needed for the Gumshoe Title, offering instead rewards and Triumph score. These Triumphs are listed under the Throne World node in the Triumphs tab.

Activities

The Witch Queen

The Witch Queen – Chapter 1 – Investigate the reappearance of Mars and the mysterious presence of Savathun’s ship in its sky.

The Witch Queen – Chapter 2 – Explore Savathun’s throne world, and search for clues to unravel her latest scheme.

The Witch Queen – Chapter 3 – Put an end to Savathun’s reign by disrupting a powerful ritual in her throne world.

The Lightblade – Complete the Lightblade strike on any difficulty.

Birthplace of the Vile – Complete the Birthplace of the Vile strike on any difficulty.

The Witch Queen – Legendary – Complete all of the Witch Queen mission on Legendary difficulty

The Arrival – Complete the Arrival mission on any difficulty

The Ghosts – Complete the Ghosts mission on any difficulty

The Communion – Complete the Communion mission on any difficulty

The Cunning – Complete the Cunning mission on any difficulty

The Last Chance – Complete the Last Chance mission on any difficulty

The Ritual – Complete The Ritual mission on any difficulty

Throne World Specialist – Within replayable mission on any difficulty, accumulate a team score

Witch Queen’s Bane – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly

The Wellspring

Pop-a-Moth – As a team, defeat Lucent Moths during The Wellspring activity.

Defender of the Spring – Complete the Wellspring while each unique boss is active Golmag, Warden of the Spring Vezuul, Lightflayer Bor’gong, Warden of the Spring Zeerik, Lightflayer

All the Spring’s Riches – Acquire all four Wellspring weapons Father’s Sin Tarnation Fel Taradiddle Come to Pass

Crux of the Battle – Banish each Crux in The Wellspring: Defend within 10 seconds of each other

Coven Down – During attack day, defeat all 3 Witches within 20 seconds of each other

Speedy Spring – Charge the Wellspring in Defend in under 3 minutes

You Shall… Pass! – During attack day, guide the Resonant Splinter to the Wellspring gate within 3 minutes

Warden of the Spring – Complete the Wellspring on Master difficulty while each unique boss is active Golmag, Warden of the Spring Vezuul, Lightflayer Bor’gong, Warden of the Spring Zeerik, Lightflayer



Vow of the Disciple

Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid

Master Difficulty Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid on Master difficulty

Risen from the Deep – Complete all encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid without any member of your fireteam dying

Clain Fieldtrip – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid with a full fireteam of clanmates

Dark Charge – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Arc subclasses

Dark Abyss – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Void subclasses

Dark Flame – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Solar subclasses

Dark Chill – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Stasis subclasses

Together in the Deep – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class

Secrets of the Sunken Pyramid – Loot hidden chests in the Vow of the Disciple raid

Swift Destruction – Complete the Switch Destruction challenge

On My Go – Only kill Abated Adherents when they’ve started attacking an Obelisk in Acquisition

Base Information – Complete the Base Information challenge

Handle With Care – Defeat the Caretaker while having every member of your fireteam stun it at least once per floor

Defenses Down – Complete the Defenses Down challenge

Glyph to Glyph – Kill each set of Glyphkeepers in Exhibition within 5 seconds of each other

Looping Catalyst – Complete the Looping Catalyst challenge

Symmetrical Energy – Any energy deposit in Dominion must be accompanished by another deposit within 5 seconds

Pyramid Conqueror – Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty

Vow of the Disciple lore book unlocks – Unlock the 10 Vow of the Disciple lore books

World

Exploration

There’s Gold in That Realm! – Collect all regional chests in the Throne World.

Watch the Throne – Complete Throne World patrols

Bounty World – Complete Throne World bounties

Be a Hero – Complete all Throne World public events on Hero difficulty

Lost World – Complete all Lost Sectors in the Throne World

Crushed, Like A Ghost – Defeat Hive Ghosts

Hasty Demolition – Complete the Resonant Destruction public event in under 3 minutes and 45 seconds

Master of the World – Complete any Throne World Lost Sector on Master difficulty

Metamorphosis Solo Legend – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam

Sepulcher Solo Legend – Complete the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam

Extraction Solo Legend – Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam

Metamorphosis Solo Mastery – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam

Sepulcher Solo Mastery – Completer the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam

Extraction Solo Mastery – Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam

Metamorphosis Flawless Solo Mastery – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly

Sepulcher Flawless Solo Master - Complete the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly

Extraction Flawless Solo Mastery - Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly

Quests

Undercover Alliance – Complete Fynch’s side quests. Trust Goes Both Ways The Gift of Appreciation

Hard Evidence – Complete Hard Evidence

Report: Resonance-Comp – Complete Report: Resonance-Comp

Report: Altar-Reflect – Complete Report: Altar-Reflect

Report: Scorn-Order – Complete Report: Scorn-Order

Report: Relic-Data – Complete Report: Relic-Data

Report: Steps-Retraced – Complete Report: Steps-Retraced

Report: Pyramid-Inspect – Complete Report: Pyramid-Inspect

Secrets

Elementary, My Dear – Complete a timed Deepsight puzzle.

Ascended Bounty Hunter – Open a chest upon defeating each of Savathun’s 3 Lucent Executioners Alluring Curtain Executioner chest opened Queen’s Bailey Executioner chest opened Witch’s Echo Executioner chest opened

Disbelieve – Open chests revealed by timed Deepsight puzzles

Predator of Predators – Open the chest upon defeating Savathun’s Executioners

Executioner’s Hoard – Loot the Executioner’s Hoard chest

Toe Lies, Two… - Complete all Altar of Reflection activities Altar of Reflection: Pact Altar of Reflection: Insight Altar of Reflection: Choice Altar of Reflection: Catalyst

Chief Investigator – Complete Secret Triumphs in the Throne World to increase your score

Unlocking all the Witch Queen Triumphs in Destiny 2 will take a bit of planning and work, but not nearly as much as previous seasons. Unlocking all the Triumphs will reward you with the Gumshoe Title. Take a moment to look over the Destiny 2 Guide for more information relating to other Triumphs as well as tips for farming weapons.