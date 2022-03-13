Witch Queen Triumphs for Gumshoe Title - Destiny 2
Unlock specific Witch Queen Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Gumshoe Title.
Players that want the Gumshoe Title in Destiny 2 will need to do a bit of work unlocking specific Witch Queen Triumphs. Thankfully, you don’t need to unlock all the Witch Queen Triumphs, just a few ones needed for the seal.
The Witch Queen Triumphs for Gumshoe Title
There are nine Triumphs to unlock for the Gumshoe Title in the Witch Queen expansion. A lot of these require farming for weapons (like the Wellspring) as well as finding collectibles, like Lucent Moths.
- Throne World Collector – Trophies from the Throne World.
- Master of Truth – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty.
- Buddy Up – Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch.
- Hardware of the Throne – Craft all Wellspring and Throne World weapons.
- Report: REVERSE-LURE – Complete “Report: REVERSE-LURE”.
- Of Queens and Worms – Complete the Exotic quest, Of Queens and Worms.
- Lepidopterist – Collect and mount all unique Lucent Moths in the Throne World.
- No Peeking – Close all Darkness Rifts in the Throne World.
- World Champions – Defeat Champions in Throne World Lost Sectors on any difficulty
The Witch Queen Triumphs – Throne World
Beyond the above nine Triumphs, there are a myriad of other Triumphs for players to earn during the Witch Queen. These are not needed for the Gumshoe Title, offering instead rewards and Triumph score. These Triumphs are listed under the Throne World node in the Triumphs tab.
Activities
The Witch Queen
- The Witch Queen – Chapter 1 – Investigate the reappearance of Mars and the mysterious presence of Savathun’s ship in its sky.
- The Witch Queen – Chapter 2 – Explore Savathun’s throne world, and search for clues to unravel her latest scheme.
- The Witch Queen – Chapter 3 – Put an end to Savathun’s reign by disrupting a powerful ritual in her throne world.
- The Lightblade – Complete the Lightblade strike on any difficulty.
- Birthplace of the Vile – Complete the Birthplace of the Vile strike on any difficulty.
- The Witch Queen – Legendary – Complete all of the Witch Queen mission on Legendary difficulty
- The Arrival – Complete the Arrival mission on any difficulty
- The Ghosts – Complete the Ghosts mission on any difficulty
- The Communion – Complete the Communion mission on any difficulty
- The Cunning – Complete the Cunning mission on any difficulty
- The Last Chance – Complete the Last Chance mission on any difficulty
- The Ritual – Complete The Ritual mission on any difficulty
- Throne World Specialist – Within replayable mission on any difficulty, accumulate a team score
- Master of Truth – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty
- Witch Queen’s Bane – Complete any campaign mission on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly
The Wellspring
- Pop-a-Moth – As a team, defeat Lucent Moths during The Wellspring activity.
- Defender of the Spring – Complete the Wellspring while each unique boss is active
- Golmag, Warden of the Spring
- Vezuul, Lightflayer
- Bor’gong, Warden of the Spring
- Zeerik, Lightflayer
- All the Spring’s Riches – Acquire all four Wellspring weapons
- Father’s Sin
- Tarnation
- Fel Taradiddle
- Come to Pass
- Crux of the Battle – Banish each Crux in The Wellspring: Defend within 10 seconds of each other
- Coven Down – During attack day, defeat all 3 Witches within 20 seconds of each other
- Speedy Spring – Charge the Wellspring in Defend in under 3 minutes
- You Shall… Pass! – During attack day, guide the Resonant Splinter to the Wellspring gate within 3 minutes
- Warden of the Spring – Complete the Wellspring on Master difficulty while each unique boss is active
- Golmag, Warden of the Spring
- Vezuul, Lightflayer
- Bor’gong, Warden of the Spring
- Zeerik, Lightflayer
Vow of the Disciple
- Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid
- Master Difficulty Vow of the Disciple – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid on Master difficulty
- Risen from the Deep – Complete all encounter in the Vow of the Disciple raid without any member of your fireteam dying
- Clain Fieldtrip – Complete the Vow of the Disciple raid with a full fireteam of clanmates
- Dark Charge – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Arc subclasses
- Dark Abyss – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Void subclasses
- Dark Flame – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Solar subclasses
- Dark Chill – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Stasis subclasses
- Together in the Deep – Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class
- Secrets of the Sunken Pyramid – Loot hidden chests in the Vow of the Disciple raid
- Swift Destruction – Complete the Switch Destruction challenge
- On My Go – Only kill Abated Adherents when they’ve started attacking an Obelisk in Acquisition
- Base Information – Complete the Base Information challenge
- Handle With Care – Defeat the Caretaker while having every member of your fireteam stun it at least once per floor
- Defenses Down – Complete the Defenses Down challenge
- Glyph to Glyph – Kill each set of Glyphkeepers in Exhibition within 5 seconds of each other
- Looping Catalyst – Complete the Looping Catalyst challenge
- Symmetrical Energy – Any energy deposit in Dominion must be accompanished by another deposit within 5 seconds
- Pyramid Conqueror – Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty
- Vow of the Disciple lore book unlocks – Unlock the 10 Vow of the Disciple lore books
World
Exploration
- There’s Gold in That Realm! – Collect all regional chests in the Throne World.
- Watch the Throne – Complete Throne World patrols
- Bounty World – Complete Throne World bounties
- Be a Hero – Complete all Throne World public events on Hero difficulty
- Lost World – Complete all Lost Sectors in the Throne World
- Buddy up – Claim all Rank rewards from Fynch
- Hardware of the Throne – Craft all Wellspring and Throne World weapons
- Crushed, Like A Ghost – Defeat Hive Ghosts
- World Champions – Defeat Champions in Throne World Lost Sectors on any difficulty
- Hasty Demolition – Complete the Resonant Destruction public event in under 3 minutes and 45 seconds
- Master of the World – Complete any Throne World Lost Sector on Master difficulty
- Metamorphosis Solo Legend – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam
- Sepulcher Solo Legend – Complete the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam
- Extraction Solo Legend – Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Legend difficulty, without a fireteam
- Metamorphosis Solo Mastery – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam
- Sepulcher Solo Mastery – Completer the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam
- Extraction Solo Mastery – Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Master difficulty, without a fireteam
- Metamorphosis Flawless Solo Mastery – Complete the Metamorphosis Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly
- Sepulcher Flawless Solo Master - Complete the Sepulcher Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly
- Extraction Flawless Solo Mastery - Complete the Extraction Lost Sector on Master difficulty, solo, flawlessly
Quests
- Undercover Alliance – Complete Fynch’s side quests.
- Trust Goes Both Ways
- The Gift of Appreciation
- Hard Evidence – Complete Hard Evidence
- Report: Resonance-Comp – Complete Report: Resonance-Comp
- Report: Altar-Reflect – Complete Report: Altar-Reflect
- Report: Scorn-Order – Complete Report: Scorn-Order
- Report: Relic-Data – Complete Report: Relic-Data
- Report: Steps-Retraced – Complete Report: Steps-Retraced
- Report: Pyramid-Inspect – Complete Report: Pyramid-Inspect
- Report: Reverse-Lurse – Complete Report: Reverse-Lure
- Of Queens and Worms – Complete the Exotic quest Of Queens and Worms
Secrets
- Elementary, My Dear – Complete a timed Deepsight puzzle.
- Ascended Bounty Hunter – Open a chest upon defeating each of Savathun’s 3 Lucent Executioners
- Alluring Curtain Executioner chest opened
- Queen’s Bailey Executioner chest opened
- Witch’s Echo Executioner chest opened
- Disbelieve – Open chests revealed by timed Deepsight puzzles
- Predator of Predators – Open the chest upon defeating Savathun’s Executioners
- Executioner’s Hoard – Loot the Executioner’s Hoard chest
- Toe Lies, Two… - Complete all Altar of Reflection activities
- Altar of Reflection: Pact
- Altar of Reflection: Insight
- Altar of Reflection: Choice
- Altar of Reflection: Catalyst
- No Peeking – Close all Darkness Rifts in the Throne World
- Lepidopterist – Collect and mount all unique Lucent Moths in the Throne World
- Chief Investigator – Complete Secret Triumphs in the Throne World to increase your score
Unlocking all the Witch Queen Triumphs in Destiny 2 will take a bit of planning and work, but not nearly as much as previous seasons. Unlocking all the Triumphs will reward you with the Gumshoe Title. Take a moment to look over the Destiny 2 Guide for more information relating to other Triumphs as well as tips for farming weapons.
