Vow of the Disciple lore book symbol puzzle - Destiny 2 Unlocking all the Vow of the Disciple lore books requires solving a symbol puzzle in the raid or in the Preservation mission in Destiny 2.

With the release of the Vow of the Disciple raid and the Preservation mission, players in Destiny 2 have found a symbol puzzle tucked away before Acquisition (the Obelisk encounter). Solving this symbol puzzle rewards lore books, which give more insight into the final boss. Here’s where you can find the symbol room and how to solve the puzzle.

Where to find the symbol room

To find the symbol puzzle, either start up the Vow of the Disciple raid or the Preservation mission. Play through the first payload encounter and enter the Pyramid. Continue through the halls, drop down the massive drop, and work your way to the room with all of the symbols that you can interact with.

When you enter the room with the large symbols, look along the right side to find a hole in the wall.

As soon as you enter the room, look along the right-hand wall to see a series of windows that are all blocked. The second last window has no bars – jump through it and drop down to see a wall of symbols. Now that you’ve found the symbol room in the Vow of the Disciple Pyramid, you can start solving the puzzle.

How to solve the symbol puzzle

The symbol puzzle in the Vow of the Disciple raid is a little bit similar to the Wall of Wishes in the Last Wish raid, but instead of entering set codes, you must read these random symbols and interact with the correct ones in the larger room.

Solving this symbol puzzle (sort of like a Wall of Wishes) rewards you with a lore book for the Vow of the Disciple raid.

The symbols on the wall will be in three rows and four columns. The top row will always be the Guardian symbol. The second row will always be Enter, Enter, Commune, and Kill. The final row will be four random symbols – these represent the symbols in the larger room that you must interact with. How you interact with them is based on the second row. For example, in the image above you must melee Give, melee Worship, interact with Earth, and shoot Grieve.

Remember the symbols, jump back up into the larger room, and input the correct symbols to unlock a lore entry. If the lore entry does not pop after you input all four, input the first one again. You can do this solo or as a team. Playing in the raid is best as you can start the Acquisition encounter, wipe, and come back to the symbol room to find a new set of symbols on the wall.

You can use the above map of the room to locate the symbols a bit more easily. Shout out to Reddit user nerdorado for the clean symbol icons.

The symbol puzzle in the Vow of the Disciple raid and Preservation mission can reward the five lore books needed to complete the Triumph. The other five can be collected from the plinths in the Preservation mission, which are all dotted around the Acquisition arena.

Now that you’ve unlocked all the lore books using the symbol puzzle in Preservation, why not try attempting the raid with the help of our Vow of the Disciple raid guide? With the right team and knowledge, you’ll be able to crush it. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for a wealth of other critical information.