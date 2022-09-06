Allied Demand god roll - Destiny 2 Dive into Iron Banner and earn yourself an Allied Demand god roll for PVP or PVE in Destiny 2.

Allied Demand has returned to Destiny 2 with Iron Banner in Season of Plunder, which means it’s time to farm for a god roll. Because this Sidearm hasn’t been seen since Warmind, unlocking it should be a top priority for Sidearm enthusiasts, especially if you like the perks. Here are our recommendations for an Allied Demand god roll for PVP and PVE.

PVP – Allied Demand god roll

A god roll Allied Demand for PVP will focus on pushing out the range stat to make this gun more competitive at range. Want to improve the stability as well? Opt for some different barrels.

Allied Demand god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Range Mod Icarus Grip

Hammer-Forged and Accurized Rounds both boost range by a considerable margin, as does a range masterwork. On top of this, Rangefinder pushes it out further while Frenzy offers a damage, handling, and reload boost.

If you don’t want Rangefinder, Well-Rounded will boost the range, stability, and handling when you throw a grenade or land a charged melee. This is a nice split of stat boosts even if it is dependent on other abilities. Following that, if Frenzy doesn’t gel with you, Eye of the Storm will boost accuracy and handling as your health gets lower. In the event you do go for this, opt for Quick Access Sling as chances are you’re pulling this out when in a tight duel.

PVE – Allied Demand god roll

Much like PVP, an Allied Demand god roll for PVE is going to need a bump to range. While the gun doesn’t have an overwhelming number of attractive PVE perks, there are a couple that work well.

Allied Demand god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rapid Hit (Rapid precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed) Perk 2 Multikill Clip (Reloading grants increased damage based on the number of rapid kills made beforehand) Origin Trait Skulking Wolf (While at low health, Guardian final blows with this weapon grant enhanced radar and remove you from opposing radar) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

As above, Hammer-Forged and Accurized Rounds are purely for range. Opt for Tactical Mag or Flared Magwell on the magazine if you’d rather more stability and reload speed. On the barrel, Smallbore remains an appealing even split.

For the perks, Rapid Hit and Multikill Clip work together well. Rapid Hit will see that reload speed increase, which means you’ll move to the higher damage rounds with Multikill Clip sooner. An alternative to this would be Subsistence and Frenzy, a fantastic combination if you’re mowing through enemies, though one that’s perhaps a bit overdone at this point.

An Allied Demand god roll could be just the thing your build needs, especially if you’ve been searching for a Sidearm. Try and combo it with the Surprise Attack Charged with Light mod for some bonus damage. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.