Parting the Veil quest, unlock new Season 21 Strand Aspects - Destiny 2 Here's how Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans can unlock new Strand Aspects during Season of the Deep in Destiny 2.

Season of the Deep saw Destiny 2 get new Strand Aspects for Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks. These Aspects are unlocked through the completion of a quest. I’ll walk you through that quest and help you acquire those Strand Aspects for your class of choice.

Parting the Veil and new Strand Aspects

Parting the Veil isn't a bad solo experience, with the only potentially difficult part coming during the Tormentor fight.

The Parting the Veil quest can be picked up by speaking with Nimbus on Neomuna. They will give you the quest, which consists of six steps. The entire quest can be completed in about 30 to 45 minutes, and it’s too difficult for experienced solo players.

Defeat Cabal on Neomuna to find Vex tracking data Acquire Vex data from Maya’s Retreat Acquire additional Vex data from the exterior of the Irkalla Complex Complete “Parting the Veil” Meditate on your findings Pick up your Strand Aspect at the table

Step 1 of the quest has you defeat Cabal on Neomuna. This can be anywhere you find them, but I hopped into a public event just to get it done faster. One public event was all it took for me to get all 10 pieces.

Step 2 and Step 3 involve traveling to Maya’s Retreat and the Irkalla Complex. To find them, ensure that you’re tracking this quest in your Quests tab. This will put waypoints on your HUD so that you can find the locations easily. Once you arrive at each location, clear the area of all enemies. This will make the Interlocutor Harpies vulnerable to damage. When you’ve defeated each of the Harpies, you can collect the Vex data you’re after.

Upon completing Step 3, you’ll need to start a mission which is also called Parting the Veil. The flag to kick this off is just a few feet away in the Irkalla Complex, so you can run right over and fire it up. There is no matchmaking here, so bring two pals or go alone. The mission difficulty is listed as 1770, but there are no Champions to be concerned with.

The quest itself only contains one bit of difficult combat. The potentially troublesome fight takes place in the same space where you fought Calus and can be tricky if you’re solo. Start the fight by noting that the Tormentor has a segmented health bar. Once you take 1/3 of its health, you’ll need to move to the center platform of the arena. This isn’t optional. If you don’t, you’ll be joining allies (even if you’re alone), and this will give you a black screen for several seconds and will almost certainly end in you dying and starting the fight over.

For the first part of the fight, I brought a Sniper Rifle and targeted the Tormentor’s shoulders and then chest from a distance. I stopped short of taking 1/3 of its health, ensuring that my Super was fully charged, and I had a bunch of Rocket Launcher ammo ready to go. Once you’re forced into the center of the arena make quick work of the Tormentor by using your Super, then burning through all your Rocket Launcher ammunition. You do not want the Tormentor chasing you around this confined space if you’re solo. Dying solo or wiping as a team means starting the encounter over without the abilities and ammunition you burned on your previous attempt.

Once you’re done, head to The Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes and meditate to receive a Masterworked Epochal Integration Hand Cannon, then your new Strand Aspect. The Aspect you receive depends entirely on the subclass you completed the quest with.

The Tormentor has two sections to its health bar. Be ready to enter the center arena during the second phase.

Hunter: Threaded Specter

Activating your class ability leaves behind a decoy woven from [Strand] Strand matter that draws the attention of nearby combatants. After taking significant damage or when combatants approach, the decoy detonates, dealing damage and releasing Threadlings that seek out and attack nearby foes.

Titan: Flechette Storm

While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to leap into the air, knocking nearby targets away and dealing damage. While airborne, activate your charged melee again to launch a cluster of damaging, Unraveling projectiles. Repeatedly activating melee will chain additional throws.

Warlock: The Wanderer

Tangles that you throw attach to targets and detonate into a suspending burst. Threadling final blows create a Tangle.

There you have it, Guardian, a complete guide to your new Strand Aspects, giving you even more ways to build out your ideal subclass.