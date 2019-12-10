How to unlock the seasonal artifact in Destiny 2: Season of Dawn The new seasonal artifact in Season of Dawn is the Lantern of Osiris, and unlike previous seasons in Destiny 2, this new item is unlocked a different way.

The Season of Dawn in Destiny 2 introduces new things for players to chase, like the Lantern of Osiris seasonal artifact. Unlike the Season of the Undying, this season’s artifact is not unlocked via the Season Pass. In order to unlock the seasonal artifact in Season of Dawn, player must complete a mission – which isn’t too much to ask!

How to unlock the Lantern of Osiris seasonal artifact

To unlock the seasonal artifact in Season of Dawn players must complete the mission, A Matter of Time. This is the campaign of Season of Dawn, a relatively short adventure but one worth completing. The mission is available from Ikora Rey in the Tower and has you visiting Mercury to help out Osiris.

The Lantern of Osiris Season of Dawn seasonal artifact is rewarded after completing the A Matter of Time questline.

The entire campaign, which is more like a small questline, should be completed in an hour, two hours maximum. It requires you to visit the Tangled Shore to charge up an obelisk, kill a few enemies, and do a run through the new 6-player activity on Mercury, the Sundial.

At the end, you will need to speak with Osiris, at which point he will hand over the Lantern of Osiris. Much like the Gate Lord’s Eye, the Lantern of Osiris has more than a dozen different mods to unlock, all of which help boost your lethality.

Unlocking the Lantern of Osiris seasonal artifact in Season of Dawn is incredibly easy. In fact, it may even be faster to unlock than the seasonal artifact from Shadowkeep and Season of the Undying, which was attached to the season pass and required a lot of leveling up. This should definitely fast-track the leveling process, allowing players to fine-tune their builds quicker.

