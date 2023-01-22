Citan's Ramparts Exotic Titan gauntlets - Destiny 2 Citan's Ramparts Exotic Titan gauntlets - Destiny 2

Citan’s Ramparts, introduced in Season of the Worthy, are Titan Exotic gauntlets which have flown under the radar for a number of seasons. Due to recent changes in the evolving meta of Destiny 2, Citan’s Ramparts have now come up as a must-have Titan Exotic.

Possessing strong benefits in both PVE and PVP, Citan’s Ramparts are an Exotic worth adding to any Titan’s inventory.

The main focus for Citan’s Ramparts recently has been in PVP. This is due to the meta now favoring more Range-benefitting weapons such as Scout Rifles and Pulse Rifles, ability usage becoming more dominant, and Citan’s Ramparts providing a strong shield whilst being able to shoot or throw grenades through it.

Citan’s Ramparts Exotic Perk: Assault Barricade



Source: Shacknews

Citan’s Ramparts' Exotic Perk, Assault Barricade, works across all Titan Subclasses and changes the Titan’s Towering Barricade class ability to allow you to shoot or throw your grenades through the barrier itself. Your enemies remain unable to damage you through the other side of the barricade and your Fireteam can also get the benefits by being able to deal damage through it.

You must ensure Towering Barricade is selected in your subclass screen to get the benefits of this Exotic.

Assault Barricade - You and your allies can shoot through your Towering Barricade, which has reduced health and duration.

There are changes to the Towering Barricade while using Citan’s Ramparts in PVP. The overall health of 600HP is reduced to 350HP and duration of 20 seconds is reduced to 10 seconds. Its benefits remain the same in PVE.

When to use Citan’s Ramparts

Citan’s Ramparts can be used in the same way as Towering Barricade (for protection) but with Assault Barricade you can choose to use it much more aggressively to gain advantages on an area of the map. This applies to both PVE and PVP because the advantage of being able to shoot through a shield is a huge one.

In PVE, Citan’s Ramparts can work across all levels of content difficulty. If you find yourself in a tight spot, using Towering Barricade and then unloading into waves of enemies to keep you safe can be the difference maker to keep you and your fireteam in the fight.

PVP is currently where Citan’s Ramparts are seeing the most usage. You can easily dominate the lanes with the current meta weapons while safe behind the shield. Long Range weapons such as Pulse Rifles and Scout Rifles benefit the most here as you can be safe from attacks while also locking down areas of the map. If an opponent then gets close, you can then use your abilities through the barricade, adding an extra layer of deadliness to Citan’s Ramparts.

How to get Citan’s Ramparts

The main source to get this Exotic is by farming Legend or Master Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is for arm pieces. To find out what day it is available, check out our Legend and Master Lost Sector rotation schedule.

It can also be found as a random engram drop from defeating enemies, completing Powerful or Pinnacle challenges, or sold by the Agent of the Nine, Xur.

Citan’s Ramparts Lore

"Let them try to break through." —Lord Citan Winter had struck hard. The citizens of the 32nd Sector of Old Russia were ill prepared, many recently homeless due to the unrelenting snow storm that plagued the land. In search of shelter and barely clinging to life, they turned to the man who promised protection: The Titan Warlord, Citan. Reluctant to offer rations—despite a stable full of potential meals, an overstocked keep, and a magnificent Great Hall garnished with every delicacy one could desire—Citan held a firm grasp over the supply chain. He was of the opinion that a hungry mob would not have the energy for a revolt. Not that he required an advantage over his people. His Light was already all the advantage needed to ensure the status quo. But hunger could cause people to act irrationally, an oversight in Citan's philosophy, and soon they were banging down the doors of his stronghold. In a display of utter dominance, Citan allowed the doors to open, personally standing between his people and the warmth and comfort of his Hall. "My home is open to any with the will to earn it. You only need get past me." His hands sparked with Arc Light. Out of desperation, one brave soul made a meager attempt to dart past the towering Warlord. His nose barely passed the threshold before he was instantly disintegrated by a Fist of Havoc. "Anyone else?"

A menace in PVP and a strong choice for PVE focused Titan’s, there’s no better time to enjoy Citan’s Ramparts in Destiny 2. For more Exotic armor breakdowns and guides for Guardians, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.