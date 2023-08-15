Nation of Beasts god roll - Destiny 2 The refreshed Nation of Beasts electrifies as a new must-have for Arc builds.

Season of the Deep’s revamp of the Last Wish raid weapon’s has spread excitement across the Destiny 2 community and one weapon spoken of highly as a must-have is Nation of Beasts. This Arc, 140 RPM, Adaptive Frame, Hand Cannon has been refreshed with unique roll combinations, new perks and some fantastic synergy when paired with Arc builds that utilize the Ionic Trace setups.

How to get Nation of Beasts

Nation of Beasts can drop from regular clears of any encounter during Last Wish, or if you wait for it when Last Wish is the weekly featured raid, you can farm the first encounter against Kalli in less than 5 minutes for a chance at the drop.

Last Wish has two secret chests which both hold chances to drop Nation of Beasts, or you can use the Wall of Wishes to get your hands on both secret chests, skipping all encounters just for the loot.

Hawthorne offers a weekly quest that allows you select any Last Wish weapon as your reward. This weapon is a Deepsight version of the weapon, which guarantees you one additional weapon pattern toward your goal.

PvE - Nation of Beasts god roll

Nation of Beasts - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Range +7, Stability +7) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +1, Reload +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Dragonfly (On precision kill: target explodes, matches the element of the weapon.) Perk 2 Voltshot (Finishing a reload within 5.3 seconds of a Weapon Kill grants Voltshot for 7 seconds. While Voltshot is active, your next Weapon Hit applies Jolt and consumes the buff.) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus.) Masterwork Range +10 Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

PvE is where Nation of Beasts will shine, especially while using an Arc-focused build. Enhancing its capabilities to take down waves of mobs with ease and packing a strong punch against tougher enemies is the focus of this god roll.

Nation of Beasts has really strong Recoil control at base so Smallbore is the top choice here for its split across Stability and Range. Tactical Mag then adds extra ammo to the mag and boosts reload speed which benefits Voltshot due to needing the reload after a kill to get that perk rolling.

This weapon is the only one that can combine Dragonfly and Voltshot which is a deadly combination when dealing with the rank and file enemies in Destiny 2. Headshot kills give off a powerful Arc explosion, damaging or potentially vaporizing nearby enemies. Reloading after a kill then grants Voltshot: hitting your target will cause Jolt which primes it to release a powerful Arc discharge when killed.

Picking this combination and pairing it with an Arc build that focuses on Ionic Traces to boost your abilities is a top-tier combination in the current sandbox. You can also switch out Voltshot for Golden Tricorn to give Nation of Beasts a damage booster which also feeds into your ability loop.

PvP - Nation of Beasts god roll

Nation of Beasts - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (If no enemies are within 15 meters: grants Range +10, Reload +30, and narrows the Accuracy Cone by five percent.) Perk 2 Explosive Payload (Splits 50 percent of damage into an explosive damage portion that has no damage falloff.) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus.) Masterwork Range +10 Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

Hand Cannons in general may not be seeing as much usage in the Crucible as previous years but with solid base stats, Nation of Beasts can certainly be transformed into a competitive choice for its slot and weapon type.

In a meta that benefits close quarters combat, pushing the Range is the way to get the best out of this weapon. Hammer-Forged Rifling gives the Range a boost with no trade off and Accurized Rounds does the same, with both adding a hefty 20 points before getting into its meatier perks.

Keep Away, one of the newest perks in Destiny 2, adds another Range increase but only if you stay at a distance which plays perfectly into this weapon's hand. Explosive Payload then rounds out this god roll by adding extra damage and extra flinch to opponents when landing hits.

Electrifying its way up the list to one of the weapons of the season, Nation of Beasts is a must-have for the crafting table and your Guardian’s Arc builds. For more Season of the Deep information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.