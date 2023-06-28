Apex Predator god roll - Destiny 2 Apex Predator's refreshed perk set breaks the current meta, making it a must-have for endgame content.

Season of the Deep surfaced with a complete refresh of the Last Wish raid weapons. One of the most notable is the new Apex Predator which can now roll with some of the strongest perks in the current sandbox. It can also be crafted meaning its perks can be enhanced, taking Apex Predator to a whole new level.

Challenging the current meta, this Solar, 20RPM Adaptive Frame is well equipped for all content Destiny 2 has to offer, including its toughest endgame challenges.

How to get Apex Predator

The best place to farm Apex Predator is currently by defeating the first boss, Kalli over and over. This farm only works when Last Wish is the featured weekly raid. Due to the speed of this farm, it is by far the most efficient. Apex Predator can drop from any encounter completion, including the two secret chests once you have it in your collection.

If you visit Hawthorne in the Tower she will also be carrying a quest that when you complete it allows you to choose Apex Predator as a reward upon completion. This will also be a red border version to add to your crafting progress.

Last Wish is included in Destiny 2’s weekly raid rotation schedule, follow the rotator week to week on Shacknews for the next time it rolls around.

PVE - Apex Predator god roll

PVE is where this Rocket Launcher will shine. Pair it with Solar Surge mods for some extra power and Apex Predator does serious damage to your enemies.

Apex Predator - PVE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Impact Casing (Stability +10, Impact damage +10 percent) Perk 1 Reconstruction (While not firing the weapon: refills 10 percent of magazine capacity from reserves every four seconds up to double the normal capacity. Refill amount is rounded up to the nearest whole number.) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Upon dealing damage with all your weapons within three seconds of each: 35 percent increased damage for 10 seconds. Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus) Masterwork Velocity +10 Mod Major or Boss Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

With a good balance of stats across the board, building into more Velocity is key to enhancing the effectiveness of each rocket. Quick Launch’s increases to Velocity and Handling are both welcome in this setup for landing shots the fastest and making it faster to ready and stow during damage phases. Impact Casing is the best follow up choice for its increased damage on impact, stacking with all other buffs provided at the time of firing.

Due to Apex Predator being craftable, it’s highly recommended you build towards enhancing these game-changing perks. Reconstruction refills mag, effectively removing the need to reload and also doubling the mag size. This carries some serious power in its damage setup paired with Bait and Switch. With the mag doubled up, landing shots with all three of your weapons provides the 35 percent damage increase to your next rockets for 10 seconds, meaning you can easily fire out several rockets with this large buff.

The enhanced versions of these perks reduce Reload for Reconstruction by 0.5 seconds and increases Bait and Switch uptime by one second.

PVP - Apex Predator god roll

Holding some middle of the road stats for PVP, there are some better options out there for the slot. If Apex Predator is a favorite you wish to use, there are ways to give it the power it needs.

Apex Predator - PVP Barrel Linear Compensator (Blast Radius +5, Velocity +5, Stability +5) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Final blows grant 10 percent grenade energy) Perk 2 Vorpal Weapon (15 percent damage increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and guardians with their super active) Origin Trait Explosive Pact (This weapon gains bonus stability and reload speed when activating a grenade ability. Healing grenades and grenade final blows grant additional stacks of the bonus) Masterwork Blast Radius +10 Mod Quick Access Sling (Faster ready and stow speed)

This roll of Apex Predator looks to boost Blast Radius and Velocity, Linear Compensator gives us some well needed bumps here and adds the Stability to keep our crosshairs steady. High-Velocity Rounds is a must-have perk here for the much needed Velocity stat when in PVP, ensuring the rocket takes your opponent out before they get you.

We can take advantage of the Demolitionist perk here due to how powerful a rocket can be when hitting its target, an almost guaranteed kill to refresh the grenade for the next engagement. Tracking is also a strong option but, due to the low base Velocity, can make Apex Predator easier to dodge at distances. Round this off with Vorpal Weapon for the damage boost against Guardians in their super to ensure they get shutdown when advancing on you.

A much needed refresh for the Last Wish weapons brings with it this absolute gem in Apex Predator, a now must-have addition to the armory. For more Season of the Deep information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.