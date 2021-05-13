How to get Ether - Destiny 2 Earn a constant supply of Ether in Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer so you can make Key Codes whenever you please.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer brings with it new things for players to do and collect, and one of the new currencies is Ether. Long-time Destiny players will know all about the Fallen’s relationship with this precious resource. And what better way to convince Guardians to farm up Ether than to reward them with loot.

How to get more Ether

To get Ether in Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer all you need to do is defeat enemies and play activities. Every enemy you kill has a chance of dropping Ether, regardless of their race. Instead of collecting it off of the ground, the Ether will float to you (it looks like a white cloud or wisp). You may also get some Ether when you complete an activity (Strikes, Override, Crucible, etc).

Increase your chances of getting Ether by upgrading the Splicer Gauntlet.

For players that want to increase their chances of getting Ether, there are three upgrades available from the Splicer Servitor:

Ether Filter

Ether Recirculator

Ether Purifier

Visit the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. to unlock them. Each tier of the upgrade will increase the chance an enemy will drop Ether. Keep in mind, each line is locked until you unlock all upgrades in the tier before it.

Beyond this upgrade, there’s really no other way to get a large sum of Ether. It’s purely by chance you will get it as you play the game. Just jump into any activity, like the new Override mode, and start defeating every enemy you see. You can even play through the Legend & Master Lost Sectors for a chance at the season’s new Exotic armor (provided the day is right) and you’ll earn Ether as you kill things.

Collecting Ether in Destiny 2 is simple insofar as you have no real control over when you get it, it’s just about defeating enemies and playing activities. Make sure you get the upgrades from the Splicer Servitor that increases the drop chance and you’ll find you never really run out of Ether. Be sure to read through the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage of the latest season.