Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid release date & time Set your alarms and get prepared because the raid for The Final Shape is launching sooner than you might think.

The release date for the raid coming with The Final Shape has been revealed. This will be the penultimate moment in the campaign and the last raid in the Light and Darkness saga in Destiny 2. What may surprise players is that the raid will be available earlier than they might have anticipated, much earlier.

The Destiny 2: The Final Shape raid will release on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This is remarkably earlier than players had expected, with most raid launches occurring at least one weekly reset after the release of the expansion. This gives players just three days to get ready for the raid, which is not a lot of time.



The reason for this early raid release is likely due to the nature of the campaign in The Final Shape. Bungie revealed that the final mission in the campaign will not be available until players have beaten the raid. The wording of this is slightly ambiguous, however, it’s likely that you do not have to beat the raid to access the mission but that at least one team must clear the raid before the final mission unlocks for everyone.

For those that are considering playing the raid the moment it releases, there are a few things you should know. Firstly, Contest Mode will be active, which severely limits your effective Power, locking it 20 points below the enemy. Presumably, there will be an emblem up for grabs for those that manage to beat the raid during the 48 hour Contest Mode window.

Before the release of The Final Shape raid, make sure you take some time to unlock the Godslayer Title by playing Pantheon and do a few other things to prepare for The Final Shape. Both of these should get you in a good position to be able to tackle whatever the Witness throws at you on June 7, 2024.