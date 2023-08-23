Kept Confidence god roll - Destiny 2 Confidence is high for Destiny's new Strand Hand Cannon, Kept Confidence.

Season of the Witch has arrived in Destiny 2 which included a much needed Hand Cannon buff in PvE. Kept Confidence is a new arrival to the Hand Cannon family this season and benefits greatly from this buff making it worth your time chasing this season.

Kept Confidence is a Strand, 140 RPM, Adaptive Frame, Hand Cannon, and comes with some strong combinations for PvP and some unique interactions with its PvE rolls. Kept Confidence will be a popular pick for build crafters as the season goes on.

How to get Kept Confidence

Kept Confidence can be found as a potential drop from completions of either Season of the Witch activities Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning. You can also use any Season of the Witch engrams to focus Kept Confidence at the Ritual Table found in the H.E.L.M., with direct focus costing 4 engrams a roll. Kept Confidence is also craftable, so it has a chance to drop as a red border, and becomes fully craftable after finding five.

PvP - Kept Confidence god roll

Sporting great base stats, Kept Confidence may surprise Guardians in the Crucible with how good it feels. Building on its Range stat, start with Hammer-Forged Rifling paired up with Accurized Rounds giving an immediate +20. This combination ensures accuracy at longer ranges, ideal for this type of Hand Cannon.

Kept Confidence - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Quickdraw (Upon readying the weapon, for one second: grants 100 ready/stow Handling, and 0.95x ready animation) Perk 2 Eye of the Storm (at low health: Handling +40, Accuracy Cone size -40 percent and, Accuracy Cone growth -17 percent) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim assist +5)

Quickdraw allows Kept Confidence to be ready in an instant when switching weapons between gunfights or for quick follow up kills if your secondary weapon doesn’t do the job. This pairs best with Eye of the Storm, ensuring you can quickly swap to Kept Confidence in a tight spot with Quickdraw and if you have taken any damage you will instantly get the benefits of Eye of the Storm.

Kept Confidence does carry with it some damage increasing perks but not the usual classed as top-tier. That being said, Harmony is a great choice to replace Eye of the Storm if you are the type of player who likes to take advantage of strong Special weapon play. Kills with the secondary weapon will grant a seven second, 20 percent damage buff, which is a solid choice in the current meta.

PvE - Kept Confidence god roll

Kept Confidence is exciting from a PvE perspective and there’s a lot to unpack here in terms of build crafting. This PvE god roll performs to the best of Kept Confidence’s ability but there are ways to bend it to your will when looking at subclass and artifact builds. Perks such as Harmony and Thresh can do some solid work, too.

Kept Confidence - PVE Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +9, Handling -5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Loose Change (Applying an elemental debuff to a target increases this weapon's reload speed for a short duration.) Perk 2 Multikill Clip (Upon finishing a reload within 3.6 seconds of a weapon kill: 17 percent | 33 percent | 50 percent increased damage for five seconds, depending on the amount of enemies killed within 3.5 seconds of each.) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed.) Masterwork Range or Handling (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Major or Minor Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Starting with Chambered Compensator, this barrel rounds up the recoil to 100 which helps consecutive shots stay on target and the bonus Stability keeps this weapon steady when fighting. Accurized Rounds helps ensure accuracy at a distance which is useful when fighting stronger waves of mobs.

Loose Change is a new perk introduced this season and its benefit to reload speed applies to any elemental debuff across your loadout, so if you apply your debuff and switch back to Kept Confidence to finish off your enemies, you can then quickly reload so you are ready for the next battle. This feeds perfectly into the final perk, Multikill Clip, which when stacked up to three kills gives a 50 percent damage boost, Kept Confidence can do some serious damage in the current sandbox.

Kept Confidence is one of the best weapons of the season so far and should be high on that list of weapons to chase going forward. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.