How to launch the 12-player Excision mission - Destiny 2: The Final Shape Excision is the post-raid mission that let's 12 player confront the Witness and put an end to the Light and Dark Saga in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 players have finally beaten the Salvation’s Edge raid and by doing so have unlocked a brand-new mission that ties up the Light and Dark Saga beautifully. The Excision mission is now live, and players can hop in and experience all the highs and lows for themselves, assuming they meet one piece of criteria.

How to launch Excision

To unloock the 12-player Excision mission, players must complete the Wild Card Exotic mission to unlock Still Hunt.

Source: Bungie

Excision can be launched from the far-right side of the Pale Heart, assuming you have completed the Exotic quest Wild Card which unlocks the Exotic Still Hunt Sniper Rifle. If you haven’t completed Wild Card, you cannot launch Excision and will not see the option to do so from the Pale Heart’s map.

While that might seem like a bit of a downer, rest assured it is in your best interest to complete Wild Card before you see the cinematics at the beginning and end of the Excision mission. Trust me, Guardian.

