All Seasonal Challenges, Season of the Splicer - Destiny 2 Track the Season of the Splicer Seasonal Challenges as they unlock each week in Destiny 2.

Seasonal Challenges continue in Season of the Splicer, giving players a great way to earn XP, gear and even Bright Dust in Destiny 2. Keeping track of the Seasonal Challenges in Season of the Splicer is a great way to plan out your daily Destiny 2 game time, so you don’t waste a second. Let’s check out what’s on offer this season.

All Seasonal Challenges – Season of the Splicer

Much like the previous Season, Season of the Splicer includes Seasonal Challenges that unlock each week. While some might prefer to smash through them all at once, this at least focuses players on a handful of tasks. Those that do want to do them all in one go can hold off until Week 10, at which point all the challenges should be live.

Every week a new set of Seasonal Challenges unlock for players to complete.

Below is a table that utilizes information that has been pulled from Destiny 2’s API from Reddit user nutty-max. It’s always worth mentioning that datamined information is subject to change, so until I can confirm each challenge each week, take any unreleased weeks with a grain of salt.

Seasonal Challenges - Season of the Splicer Week 1 Challenge name Description Rewards Hello, World Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer I, and defeat powerful Cabal anywhere in the system. Bonus progress granted for defeating combatants in Override. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data, Farewell Maximum Override Complete Override missions and deposit Data Spikes as a team. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data, Achilles Weaves a Cocoon Ethereal Splicer I Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and more. Extra Large XP Sidearm Splicer In Override, defeat opponents with Sidearms. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows. Extra Large XP Challenger's Aspiration Complete weekly playlist challenges. Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Icebound On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Close-Range Calibration Calibrate close-range weapons (Sidearms, Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Swords) on Europa. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets. Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Drifter's Chosen Earn points by banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians in Gambit. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Sacred Scorcher Defeat Guardians in Team Scorched. Earn bonus progress for charged detonations. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Vex Deletion Protocol Defeat Vex bosses in strikes. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 2 Challenge name Description Rewards Safe Harbor Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer II, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Champions defeated in Override. x2 Extra Large XP, Chroma Rush, Decrypted Data Theseus Protocol Defeat the Minotaur boss in Override, and defeat powerful Vex anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Vex defeated in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data, Achilles Weaves a Cocoon Crack and Decrypt I Unlock Conflux Chests by completing Override missions. Decrypt Season of the Splicer Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster. Extra Large XP Auto Rifle Splicer In Override, defeat combatants with Auto Rifles. Earn bonus progress by rapidly defeating them. Extra Large XP Light Moon Rising On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Challenger's Cipher Decrypt Prime Engrams. Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Mid-Range Calibration Calibrate mid-range weapons (Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, Machine Guns) on the Moon. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating targets. Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Dredgin' Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Iron Sharpens Iron Complete Iron Banner matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Anti-Cabal Sweep Defeat Cabal combatants in strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 3 Challenge name Description Rewards Breakthrough Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer III, and defeat powerful Scorn anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Scorn defeated in Override. x2 Extra Large XP, Gridskipper, Decrypted Data Expedited Expunge: Labyrinth Complete Expunge: Labyrinth in 10 minutes or less. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Eliksni Ally I Increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. Extra Large XP Pulse Rifle Splicer In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Pulse Rifles. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows. Extra Large XP The Tangled Web We Weave On the Tangled Shore, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Challenger's Apogee Reach Power Level 1310 by earning powerful rewards and Prime Engrams. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Long-Range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons (Pulse Rifles, Bows, Trace Rifles) on the Tangled Shore. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Primeval Entourage Defeat Taken in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Flourish of Power Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Ultimate Champion Defeat Champions in any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. Earn bonus progress at higher difficulty tiers. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 4 Challenge name Description Rewards Provocation Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer IV, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Champions defeated in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Draconian Protocol Defeat the Wyvern boss in Override, and defeat powerful Vex anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Vex defeated in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data, Achilles Weaves a Cocoon Ethereal Splicer II Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and more. Extra Large XP Fusion Rifle Splicer In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Fusion Rifles. Earn bonus progress by rapidly defeating them. Extra Large XP Trials of the Tinker Unlock artifact mods. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Contender's Delve Complete a Lost Sector on Legend or higher. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Precision Calibration Calibrate marksman weapons (Scout Rifles, Sniper Rifles, and Linear Fusion Rifles) by landing precision final blows. Bonus progress against Guardians. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust High-Value Hunter Defeat powerful combatants in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating high-value targets. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Momentum Crash Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Vanguard Chosen Complete any Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust, Nightfall weapon Week 5 Challenge name Description Rewards Changing Views Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer V, and defeat powerful Hive anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Hive defeated in Override. x2 Extra Large XP, Ignition Code, Decrypted Data Expedited Expunge: Tartarus Complete Expunge: Tartarus in 6 minutes or less. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Crack and Decrypt II Unlock Conflux Chests by completing Override missions. Decrypt Season of the Splicer Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster using Decrypted Data. x2 Extra Large XP Grenade Launcher Splicer In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Grenade Launchers. Earn bonus progress by rapidly defeating them. x2 Extra Large XP Apex Armorer Masterwork a piece of armor. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Serenity of the Void Acquire the seasonal ritual weapon. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Beyond Legendary Earn Valor ranks. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust The Undying Complete any Nightfall strike on Legend or higher without dying. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 6 Challenge name Description Rewards Behind the Curtain Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer VI, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Champions defeated in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Herculean Protocol Defeat the Hydra boss in Override, and defeat powerful Vex anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Vex defeated in Override. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data, Achilles Weaves a Cocoon Eliksni Ally II Increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. x2 Extra Large XP Shotgun Splicer In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Shotguns. Earn bonus progress by rapidly defeating them. x2 Extra Large XP Sling the Stone… Stagger, pierce, or disrupt Champions. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Feels Good to Be Bad Defeat Guardians in Gambit. Earn bonus progress for defeating them as an Invader. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust The Red Hat Acquire The Red Hat ornament for Null Composure. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 7 Challenge name Description Rewards The Dark Network Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer VII, and defeat Champions anywhere in the system. Bonus progress for Champions defeated in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Expedited Expunge: Styx Complete Expunge: Styx in 9 minutes or less. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Ethereal Splicer III Collect Ether by playing Strikes, Gambit, Crucible, Public Events, and more. x2 Extra Large XP Machine Gun Splicer In Override or Expunge, defeat combatants with Machine Guns. Earn bonus progress for precision final blows. x2 Extra Large XP In It for Infamy Earn Infamy ranks in Gambit. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Cadre of Contenders Complete Crucible matches in the Competitive playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Conquest of the Mighty Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Week 8 Challenge name Description Rewards Before the Dawn Speak to the Splicer Servitor and complete Path of the Splicer VIII, and open Corrupted Chests in Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Speedhack Complete the Override mission in 15 minutes or less. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Crack and Decrypt III Unlock Conflux Chests by completing Override missions. Decrypt Season of the Splicer Engrams at the Prismatic Recaster. x2 Extra Large XP Vexterminator Defeat Powerful Vex anywhere in the system. Earn bonus progress for defeating them in Override or Expunge. x2 Extra Large XP Primeval Patina Acquire the Primeval Patina ornament for Null Composure. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Trial by Firing Squad Win multiple rounds in the Trials of Osiris. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust, Trials of Osiris weapon Vanguard Vestments Acquire the Vanguard Vestments ornament for Null Composure. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust, Unified Front Week 9 Challenge name Description Rewards Elemental Armaments Defeat targets with different types of elemental weapons. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians, and for defeating combatants in Override and Expunge. x4 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Path of the Scribe Scan the Eliksni Scribe recordings in the Eliksni Quarter of the Last City. x2 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Eliksni Ally III Increase your Reputation with the Splicer Servitor in the H.E.L.M. x2 Extra Large XP Armory-Wide Calibration Calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons. Bonus progress against Champions. x8 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Elemental Splicing Complete strikes as each elemental subclass. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust, Mantle of Duty Week 10 Challenge name Description Rewards Split Focus Defeat combatants with melee, grenade, and Super abilities. Bonus progress for combatants defeated in Override or Expunge. x4 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Threads of Light Defeat combatants in Override while wearing Season of the Splicer armor, with bonus progress for each subsequent piece equipped. Additionally, deposit Data Motes in Override. x4 Extra Large XP, Decrypted Data Explosive Calibration Calibrate explosive weapons (Grenade Launchers and Rocket Launchers). Bonus progress against Guardians. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust Elemental Gambit Complete Gambit matches with each elemental subclass. x4 Extra Large XP, Bright Dust

Depending on your playstyle, you might like to chip away at the Seasonal Challenges each week or wait until Week 10 for when they’re all available. Ideally, doing a bit each week will ensure you’re not overwhelmed by the time the Season of the Splicer end date approaches.

The Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Splicer will no doubt be fairly straightforward. Typically, there are only a handful that might cause players a moment’s pause, but other than that, enjoy earning a whole lot of XP and gear quickly and easily. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Guide for more coverage on the latest season and beyond.