Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer end date The end date for Season of the Splicer marks the end of Season 14 of Destiny 2 and the beginning of the next content drop.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer is the new hot thing, but it must come to an end at some point. Players that want to plan out their playtime and make sure they get everything unlocked and squared away, will need to know the Season of the Splicer end date.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer end date is August 24, 2021. This gives players the typical 90-odd day period to finish everything the Season has to offer. While there are close to a hundred days to complete activities, Seasonal Challenges only unlock on a weekly basis. This means some things won’t be available until closer to the end date.

While looking into the Season of the Splicer end date now might seem silly (unless you’re reading this in a few weeks or months’ time), knowing how long you’ve got to complete activities will help you wrap your head around what’s on offer. Speaking of which, check out the Season of the Splicer roadmap for a look at what lies ahead this Season. You can also check out our guide on all Seasons in Destiny 2 so you can see what came before.

The Season of the Splicer end date is still a while away (again, unless you’re reading this from the future), but it’s certainly worth knowing the deadline for important events. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on this season, from surprise activities to guides covering every activity like Override and the Vault of Glass raid. You can find all this information in the Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide, so give it a look.