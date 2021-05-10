Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer roadmap Check out the Season of the Splicer roadmap so you can plan out the next few weeks of your Destiny 2 playtime.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer roadmap has been revealed. With a weekly mission to complete, new Aspects to unlock, and a new 6-player activity, there’s plenty to keep players busy as the Season progresses. And, of course, this Season will bring back the Vault of Glass raid.

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer roadmap

A glance at the Season of the Splicer roadmap reveals a whole lot of goodness is in store for Destiny 2 players. The fun all kicks off on May 11, 2021, which will see players working with Mithrax, a Fallen ally who purports to be a Splicer that can infiltrate Vex networks. Let’s take a look at what’s unlocking throughout the Season.

May 11: Intro mission, Armor Synthesis, The Endless Night, new Aspect quests, Override activity

May 14: Trials of Osiris begins

May 18: Iron Banner and Override: Moon

May 22: Vault of Glass releases

May 25: Expunge Weekly Pinnacle mission and Override: Tangled Shore

June 1: Expunge

June 8: Iron Banner and Expunge

June 15: Vault of Glass raid challenges and Expunge

June 22: Expunge

June 29: Iron Banner and Expunge

July 6: Solstice of Heroes and Vault of Glass difficulty options

August 3: Iron Banner, and Solstice of Heroes ends

August 10: Epilogue

The start of Season of the Splicer (May 11), sees players begin The Endless Night storyline where the Vex have prevented the sun from rising thanks to one of their simulations. It will also include an intro mission and Armor Synthesis – which is Destiny 2’s transmog system. Players will also enjoy new Apsect quests and the big Override activity.

Speaking of the Override activity, this new 6-player mode will receive new destinations throughout the Season on May 18 and May 25.

Season of the Splicer might be a good time to earn yourself a new shotgun in Trials of Osiris.

Next off the rank is Trials of Osiris, which kicks off on May 14. This is a great opportunity for players to earn some powerful weapons, which may include a few new perks from the Season.

There are also a few Iron Banner events during Season of the Splicer. Players can expect Lord Saladin to show up on May 18, June 8 and 29, and then one more time on August 3.

Presage was the weekly Pinnacle mission in Season of the Chosen. For Season of the Splicer, players can experience something similar in the Expunge mission.

Season of the Splicer will also include a Weekly Pinnacle mission similar to Presage. This new one is called Expunge and it releases on May 25. Following that, the Splicer roadmap has a new Expunge mission listed every week up until the end of June. Whether the mission will continue to change throughout July and August remains to be seen.

And of course, there’s Vault of Glass – the real reason everyone is excited about the Season of the Splicer. Vault of Glass is scheduled to open on May 22, with players racing to complete it and a host of difficult Triumphs in order to claim World’s First.

Vault of Glass returns with Season of the Splicer.

Finally, the Season will wrap up with Solstice of Heroes and then an Epilogue. Solstice of Heroes looks to last four weeks, with everything wrapping up a couple of weeks before the Season end date. However, the roadmap does state “and more…” so we could be in for more surprises.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer roadmap paints a fairly clear picture of what players can expect from the game over the new few months. With a new Pinnacle mission and the Vault of Glass, players should have plenty of fun on the plate, and that’s before you consider Iron Banner, Solstice of Heroes, and whatever else Bungie has planned. Be sure to spend some time looking over the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more content and our thorough coverage of every Season of Destiny 2.