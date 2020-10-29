How transmog works - Destiny 2 With players soon able to transmog their gear in Destiny 2, Luke Smith has given players an insight into how this works.

Players have long wanted a way to transmog their armor in Destiny 2. We all have a favorite set or style, but with the constant need to gain Power, players are left no option but to wear some ugly-ass gear. In a recent stream, Luke Smith has shed a bit of light on how Destiny 2’s upcoming transmog system will work.

Saving gear for transmog

In a recent stream, Smith revealed that the game will look at your account data, specifically anything you've collected across your journey, and from this all eligible items will be available for transmog. You do not have to have the item physically on your Guardian or in your Vault. So go ahead and start freeing up that Vault space – another great way of getting more Legendary Shards ahead of Beyond Light's release.

For those that need a glossary, “transmog” is short for transmogrification, a term popularized in World of Warcraft. It allows players to use the appearance of one item over the top of another. For Destiny 2 players, consider for a moment the Universal Ornament system. This is a kind of transmog.

Stop hoarding armor sets in your Vault like me. You don't need to do that anymore. Delete them and Destiny 2 will scan what you've collected and all eligible armor will be available for transmog – whenever it's added.

At some distant point in Destiny 2’s future, players will be able to transmog old armor sets. It sounds like a DIY ornament system. In preparation of this feature (which by all accounts is still a couple of seasons away), players have been going around and collecting their favorite armor sets and storing them in their Vaults. Stop doing this and start sharding your gear.

How transmog works

As for how transmog will work in Destiny 2 on a mechanical level, that is currently to be announced. All we really have to go on is a TWAB from May 7, 2020. In it, Bungie revealed transmog will be available for players to do “with in-game effort or Silver.”

Expect this Destiny 2 transmog guide to grow and evolve as we learn more about it. For now, though, it’s at least good news that we don’t have to keep our vaults stuffed to the gills with armor we think is pretty snazzy. Swing by the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more explanations on various mechanics and systems!