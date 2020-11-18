All Lure Mutation mods - Destiny 2 A complete list of all the Lure Mutation mods for the Cryptolith Lure in Destiny 2: Season of the Hunt and where to get them.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Hunt adds a new quest item for players to work with, the Cryptolith Lure. Part of this new item are the Lure Mutation mods. Each of these dictate some aspect of the hunt you go on, be it the prey, what stats your gear drops with, or some other aspect. Understanding what these are and when to use them is key to getting the most out of the Lure Mutation mods.

All Lure Mutations

The Cryptolith Lure is this season's way of allowing players to control the type of gear they earn.

The Cryptolith Lure is a unique and interesting device created by Crow. While it features certain upgrades, today we’re talking about the Lure Mutation Mods. These mods appear as jars on the device when plugged in and have a direct effect on the hunt and the rewards you receive.

There are three mod slots found along the bottom of the Lure. From left to right it is Prey, Weak Mutation, and Strong Mutation slot. The first slot dictates the enemy you will hunt while the second and third affects some of the reward’s stats.

You will need to ensure you have the Lure Mutation mods you want to use. If you don’t have the mod, you can’t plug it into the Lure.

Prey Slot

There are four different mods to put in the Lure's Prey Slot. The rewards from the hunts change a few times a day.

The Prey slot on the Lure dictates what Wrathborn hunt you will go on. Right now, there are four different hunts, two Fallen and two Hive. The rewards from these prey change a couple of times a day, make sure to check to see what the reward is before you go slotting it in. Sometimes, a prey will reward Recon Data.

Savek – Fallen

HKD-1 – Fallen

Dul Arath – Hive

Xillox – Hive

Weak Mutation Slot

The Weak Mutation slot is the second slot along. This one dictates the three main armor stats as well as a couple weapon-specific stats. If you do not want to use a mod, you can plug in a Dormant mod. You might want to do this if you’ve used up your Powerful drops for the week and are only interested in farming Recon Data. On the flip side, at the start of the week you should aim for armor and stats you really want. For example, if you're Helmet is letting you down and you want it with better Resilience, put in a Resilience mod.

Trophy Mod: Dormant – When applied, this Mutation has no effect on rewards obtained from Wrathborn hunts.

Armor Trophy Mod: All-Around – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with higher than average stats.

Armor Trophy Mod: Mobility – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with higher Mobility stat bias.

Armor Trophy Mod: Resilience – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with a higher Resilience stat bias.

Armor Trophy Mod: Strength – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with a higher Strength stat bias.

Trophy Mod: Stability – Weapons obtained from a Wrathborn will include a Stability Masterwork.

Trophy Mod: Handling – Weapons obtained from a Wrathborn will include a Handling Masterwork.

Trophy Mod: Reload or Charge Time – Weapons obtained from a Wrathborn will include a Reload or Charge Time Masterwork.

Trophy Mod: Velocity or Range – Weapons obtained from a Wrathborn will include a Velocity or Range Masterwork.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 1 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 2 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 3 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Strong Mutation Slot

The Strong Mutation slot is where you will be able to apply a Recon Data boost to help you earn more. This third slot along is also responsible for the other three main armor stats as well as three more mods that actively prevent certain perks from rolling on your gear. This one is much like the previous slot, but both work together to provide more control over your gear.

Trophy Mod: Dormant – When applied, this Mutation has no effect on rewards obtained from Wrathborn hunts.

Trophy Mod: Reputation – Additional recon data can be obtained from a Wrathborn.

Armor Trophy Mod: Discipline – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with a higher Discipline stat bias.

Armor Trophy Mod: Intellect – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with a higher Intellect stat bias.

Armor Trophy Mod: Recovery – Armor obtained from a Wrathborn will roll with a higher Recovery stat bias.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 4 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 5 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Trophy Perk Veto Mod 6 – Weapons obtained from a successful Wrathborn hunt will exclude specific perks.

Where to get Lure Mutation mods

Some of the hunts reward you with a handful of Lure Mutations. They can also be earned from various activities.

As for where you get Lure Mutation mods, they tend to drop from various sources. These places include Nightfall: The Ordeal, Strikes, and likely even Gambit and Crucible – though we have yet to confirm the last two.

It’s also possible to get a lot of Lure Mutation mods from the hunts themselves. Sometimes hunts will drop things other than weapons and armor. It’s possible to earn Recon Data and even Lure Mutations from your prey, you will just need to check the rewards of the hunts before you slot in the mod (they change multiple times a day). Unfortunately, the type of Lure Mutation mods you receive appear to be entirely random.

You can also purchase different mods from Crow. Be sure to visit him each day and weekly reset to see if his stock changes to something you need. Bring a lot of Glimmer, as these are not cheap. Good thing Spider is right by for exchanging resources.

The Lure Mutation mods are quite similar to the runes from the Season of Opulence. However, these new mods give players even greater control over their gear, going so far as to allowing players to reject certain perks. Take a moment to look over the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more content on the latest season, including collectible locations for those Triumph hunters.