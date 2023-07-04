How to get Wicked Implement - Destiny 2 Unlock Wicked Implement by depositing three blades in Deep Dives, starting the Exotic mission, and defeating Omen, a unique Tormentor.

The Wicked Implement Exotic Scout Rifle can now be unlocked via secret Exotic mission in the Deep Dives activity. This secret mission brings back an element Destiny 2 players love to hate: time limits. With 10 minutes on the clock, the pressure will be on to defeat the Tormentor Omen and walk away with your new weapon.

Unlock Wicked Implement

Only one player needs to have all three broken blades. Everyone still gets the Exotic, Wicked Implement!

Unlocking Wicked Implement will take a bit of effort on two fronts: luck and skill. You’ll need luck to catch the Exotic fish and plenty of skill to clear the Exotic mission. The good news is that only one person in the Fireteam needs to have all the Exotic fish/broken blades. Here is an overview of the steps:

Catch all three Exotic fish and deposit them at the H.E.L.M. for three broken blades Whispering Mothcarp, Savathun's throne world, Blade of Strife Vexing Placoderm, Nessus, Blade of Ambition Aeonian Alpha-Betta, EDZ, Blade of Cunning Deposit all three blades at the three Hive statues in Deep Dive Activate a fourth statue in Deep Dive to start the Exotic mission Complete the mission before the timer runs out

To begin with, one player on your team must have acquired all three Exotic fish and the broken blade reward from the H.E.L.M. These blades are deposited in Hive statues in the Deep Dive activity.

The first statue is in the first underwater section at the start of the activity. After dropping down from the building into the cavern, loop around the cavern counter clockwise to find a tunnel. Follow the right-hand wall to find the statue on a ledge below you.

The second statue is in the first major encounter, in the outdoor area, right before Ahsa gives you another gift. There is a balcony on the left side of the arena with a door that will unlock part way through the fight. The statue is inside.

The third statue is past the drop with the fan at the bottom. When you reach the coral cavern, hug the left wall and follow it around a thin ledge to find the statue.

The door with the Exotic mission start is to the right of the second fight, after completing the encounter.

Once the three blades are deposited, there will be a final set of Hive statues after completing the second fight in the outdoor area. Instead of going through the door behind Ahsa’s gift, go to the right of the arena to find a door that leads to an orange force field and one Hive statue per player in your Fireteam. Each player must activate one statue to lower the force field.

Deep Dive Exotic mission

The Exotic mission in the Deep Dive gives players only 10 minutes to complete it, including defeating the boss at the end, Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace. You’ll need to bring your best add-clear Super and weapons to damage a Tormentor boss. During Season of the Deep, Divinity and Machine Guns can rip through a Tormentor. Remember that Tormentors aren’t bothered by Rocket Launchers or other explosives and that precision damage rules the roost.



After activating the three Hive statues, work through the underwater section that’s full of web mines and air bubbles. Clear all the enemies in the first room to lower the shield.

Servile Minotaurs grant Deathly Sharp. Three must be defeated before damage phase begins.

In the second enemy room, defeat a Servile Minotaur to gain Deathly Sharp. There are three minotaurs to defeat which will allow you to remove the boss’ small chunk of health.

In the pyramid room, shoot the pyramid object to summon enemies – this also starts the 10 minute timer. Destroy the enemies to lower the shield and move into the next section. Again, clear the enemies and shoot the pyramid object found under the stairs.



You’ll now be in another fighting arena to kill Khull, Executioner Knight. Shoot the pyramid objects to remove the force fields, allowing you to defeat the Servile Minotaurs. Defeat all three and then deal damage to the boss. You will ideally defeat this boss in one damage phase. Use Divinity and Machine Guns to quickly erase him.

The door will now open, granting you access to a set of stairs that ends with a rally banner spot overlooking the arena where you’ll fight Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace.

Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace

The fight against Omen is straightforward and rather easy, with the only challenge being the Stasis slow from enemies and running to the far corners of the map to get the Honed Minotaurs.

Honed Minotaurs grant Deathly Sharp. Defeat three to be able to deal damage to the boss.

Immediately drop down and go through the passage on the left. Your goal is to do a lap of the perimeter in search of the Honed Minotaurs. There are three of these enemies to defeat and they tend to spawn in the corners or along the external hallways.

Once the third Honed Minotaur dies you will have the Deathly Sharp x3 buff that lasts 1 minute 15 seconds. Because you’ve got limited time, try and bait the boss to you before you defeat the last minotaur. This ensures you don’t waste precious damage phase time running to him.



With increased ammo reserves, weapon Surges, and meta weapons, you should be able to either one phase the boss or do 75 percent of its health – definitely more than half. A Well of Radiance and Divinity, along with two Thunderlords, absolutely shreds through the boss’ health pool.

If the boss doesn’t die in one phase, simply repeat the process. You’ll need to track down the Honed Minotaurs again and kill them. The location of the minotaurs does appear on your HUD as a waypoint if you take too long to find them.

Once Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace is defeated, go into the main room and walk up the stairs to the veiled statue. Commune with the statue to unlock Wicked Implement! Before you go, there is a Triumph you can unlock here called Words and Action. Unlock it by destroying seven pyramid objects:

Above the commune statue In the center of the main room Above the red demon statue in the corner of the room On the “circle” side of the arena, above a yellow block in the hallways On the “circle” side of the arena, between two red lights in the hallways On the “square” side of the arena, in the bunker Below the arena, floating over the chasm

Wicked Implement Exotic Scout Rifle perks



Wicked Implement is a 180RPM Stasis Exotic Scout Rifle that sits in the Kinetic weapon slot. It features Corkscrew Rifling, Accurized Rounds, and Fitted Stock along with two Exotic perks:

Creeping Attrition: Rapidly landing precision hits causes targets to become slowed.

Tithing Harvest: Precision final blows while Creeping Attrition is active create a Stasis shard that returns to you. Collecting Stasis shards refills the magazine.

Completing the secret Exotic mission in the Deep Dive activity might take a couple of attempts, but with the right setup you’ll unlock the Wicked Implement Exotic Scout Rifle. Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with Exotic weapon collection and endgame boss fights.