How to use the Broken Blade of Strife - Destiny 2 Found a Broken Blade of Strife after depositing a fish you caught while fishing? Here's what to do with it.

Fishing aficionados are discovering a Broken Blade in their tackle boxes in Destiny 2. This unusual item seems to appear after catching an Exotic fish and depositing it at the H.E.L.M., and while that might have been tough to do, working out how and where to use it is another challenge altogether.

How to use the Broken Blade



Broken Blades drop whenever an Exotic fish is deposited at the H.E.L.M. in Destiny 2 during Season of the Deep. In order to get one, players must catch an Exotic fish with greater chances occurring at the weekly fishing spot. Once one has been found, players can use the Broken Blade in the Deep Dive activity.

Broken Blade of Strife Hive statue

The Deep Dive activity has three Hive statues hidden throughout. These take on the form of a Thrall with weaponry crossed in front of it. A Broken Blade of Strife can be deposited in the first statute which is located in the first underwater section at the start of the activity.



Drop down into the methane ocean and follow the main path to the part with the broken catwalks and the pushy Taken blast. Drop down into a coral-filled cavern. There will be two routes, one takes you to another pushy Taken blast - this is the wrong way. Go the other way into a smaller tunnel.



Look for the yellow coral in this tunnel and hug the right-hand wall to find a side path. Going straight would lead to the Taken pushy blast and the main path. The right-hand turn takes you to the Hive statue.



Look over the edge to spot the Hive statue below. Approach the statue and interact with it to deposit the blade. Text will appear on-screen stating, “A bladed offering, accepted…”

Offering a Broken Blade to each statue is a part of a longer Exotic quest for the Exotic Scout Rifle, Wicked Implement. At the time of writing, only one Broken Blade is available:

Whispering Mothcarp rewards a Broken Blade of Strife

Once the Broken Blade is offered, you’ll either need to continue the Exotic quest or wait until next week to get another Exotic fish and the blade it rewards. We’ll keep you updated on the other locations and drops as they release. For more on Season of the Deep, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.