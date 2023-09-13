Drang (Baroque) god roll - Destiny 2 Drang (Baroque) is one of the best Sidearms in Destiny 2, and with the right god roll, can decimate foes in PVP and PVE alike.

Drang is one of those weapons in Destiny 2 that has come and gone and come back again in full force. Originally released alongside the launch of Destiny 2, the Sidearm resurfaced during Season of Opulence as Drang (Baroque) and then again in Season of the Haunted as a craftable version.

Those who want to take this to the Crucible should whip together a Drang (Baroque) god roll that pushes this 300 RPM Solar Sidearm to its limits. While not the most useful in PVE, it still has a place and shouldn’t be snubbed.

How to get Drang (Baroque)

Drang (Baroque) drops from the Presage mission. Check our Exotic Mission rotator for more information on when this mission is available and how the red border weapon drops work. You will need five Deepsight Resonance Drang (Baroque) drops before the weapon pattern is unlocked.

PVP – Drang (Baroque) god roll

The goal of this Drang (Baroque) god roll is to make the reticle extremely sticky and boost your chances of winning a 1v2 situation.

Drang (Baroque) - PVP Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights) Perk 2 Rampage (Kills with this weapon temporarily grant increased damage. Stacks x3) Origin Trait To Excess (Final blows with this weapon while your Super is full grant a bonus to Strength and Discipline for a moderate duration) Masterwork Stability +10 Mod Targeting Adjuster

Start with Smallbore to bump out the Range stat and improve the Stability. If you can rein in the kick manually, go for Hammer-Forged Rifling’s Range boost. Given it’s a Sidearm, Drang is quick to draw so boosts to Handling aren’t typically needed. Select Accurized Rounds for the Magazine to give it another Range increase.

For the masterwork, aim for Stability to make this thing a laser or Range for greater damage at range. However, you should really only be using this to duel in close quarters. To that end, slap on Targeting Adjuster for the increase to Aim Assistance.

As for the perks, Moving Target will make you faster while ADSing and help with target acquisition. This will help keep the reticle on your opponent’s head. For the second perk, Rampage might seem an odd choice but netting one kill will boost the damage output, which can help you secure a follow-up defeat. This really shines in situations where you’re caught in a 1v2. Alternatively, Zen Moment will help reduce recoil and flinch.

PVE – Drang (Baroque) god roll

While you’re likely going to use its SMG counterpart, CALUS Mini-Tool, it’s always worth having a decent Sidearm in your kit. As such, this god roll Drang (Baroque) will focus on one of the best perks introduced to the game: Incandescent.

Drang (Baroque) - PVE Barrel Smallbore (Stability +7, Range +7) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Wellspring (Kills with this weapon generate ability energy. This energy is divided between your uncharged abilities) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait To Excess (Final blows with this weapon while your Super is full grant a bonus to Strength and Discipline for a moderate duration) Masterwork Range +10 Mod Minor Spec

You can more or less keep the Barrel and Magazine the same as the PVP version. Smallbore bumps up the Range and Stability stat, helping reduce the bounce and lets you hit enemies at greater distances. Follow this up with Accurized Rounds for more Range and a Range masterwork and a Minor Spec to help clear the basic enemies faster.

As for the perks, there are not a lot of great options for PVE in the first column. Disruption Break isn’t something that can be exploited in endgame content given the lack of shields and anything with a shield in low level activities usually dies in a few hits without it. For this reason, Wellspring isn’t a bad option given it can regenerate your abilities.

For the final column, Incandescent is the clear winner. Getting a defeat spreads scorch, which can quickly result in enemies exploding from ignitions. This should also help proc Wellspring.

Drang (Baroque) is an appealing option for Crucible players, especially if you can craft one with some enhanced perks. While not as useful as other PVE options, this is still good to have, especially if a seasonal artifact offers some Sidearm perks. For more weapon god rolls, check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.