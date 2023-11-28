Season of the Wish Seasonal Artifact perks, Queensfoil Censer - Destiny 2 The Season of the Wish Artifact is here with some interesting perks for you to buildcraft with.

The Season of the Wish is upon us and with that comes a new Artifact, the Queensfoil Censer. In this guide we’re going to outline every perk in the Artifact and explain the changes and similarities compared to seasons past. Let’s dig in.

Season of the Wish Artifact - Queensfoil Censer

There are no changes to how the Seasonal Artifact works in Season of the Wish. Here are some things to keep in mind as you start interacting with the Queensfoil Censer:

Perks instead of mods

Perks are active once unlocked

No need to slot perks into your armor

Only 12 perks can be unlocked at once

Resetting the Artifact is free

Single selections can be refunded for free

Queensfoil Censer perks - Season of the Wish Seasonal Artifact Column 1 Piercing Sidearms Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Hand Cannon Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always Overcharged when that modifier is active. Unstoppable Bow Holding a Bow fully drawn for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Bows are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Auto Rifles Sustained fire from Auto Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Overload Pulse Rifle Sustained fire from Pulse Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active. Column 2 Flame, Fiber, and Freeze Combines the Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one. Kindling Trigger Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants. Blast Radius Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers grant Armor Charge. Origin Perk Specialization I Improves the benefits provided by the Sundering, Nano-Munitions, and Nanotech Tracer Rocket Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged. From Whence You Came Increases ability damage to Taken and Scorn combatants. Column 3 Flint Striker Rapid Solar weapons precision hits and rapid Solar weapon final blows grant Radiant. Torch While radiant, deal increased weapon damage to combatants affected by Strand and Stasis debuffs. Heart of the Flame Casting your Solar Super grants nearby allies Radiant and increases the damage of your Super for each nearby ally. Origin Perk Specialization II Improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Unsated Hunger, Head Rush, and Dragon’s Vengeance Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged. Wished Into Being While your Super is nearly fully charged, ability final blows spawn Orbs of Power. Wearing Season of the Wish armor decreases Super amount threshold. Column 4 Unravelling Orbs Picking up an Orb of Power grants Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds. Pillar of Ice Killing an encased combatant spawns Stasis crystals. Revitalizing Blast Causing damage with a Solar ability weakens Champions and bosses for a short duration. Overload Rocket Launchers Rocket Launchers are especially effective against Overload Champions. Dragon's Bite Breaking a combatant’s shield with a Strand or Stasis weapon has a chance to suspend or freeze that combatant. Wearing Season of the Wish armor increases this chance. Column 5 Horde Shuttle Damaging unraveled targets with a weapon occasionally spawns a Threadling. Hail The Storm Shattering encased targets and Stasis crystals deals increased damage. Shattering a Stasis crystal releases shards of ice that damage and slow targets. Rays of Precision While radiant, Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite. Solo Operative While you are the only member of your fireteam, you deal increased damage to all combatants. Argent Ordnance Firing a Rocket Launcher consumes one stack of Armor Charge, granting increased damage and reload speed until you reload or stow your Rocket Launcher.

There you have the Queensfoil Censer Seasonal Artifact for Season of the Wish. For more help, visit our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for all your Guardian needs.