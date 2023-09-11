Word of Crota god roll - Destiny 2 Guardians will want to have a word with Crota about obtaining this returning fan-favorite Hand Cannon.

Crota’s End has returned to Destiny 2 with Season of the Witch. Word of Crota, an old fan-favorite from Destiny 1, makes its debut in Destiny 2 with the Crota’s End raid. Carrying strong perks and great base stats, Word of Crota is sure to be a contender as a must-have Hand Cannon this season.

Word of Crota is a Void, 180 RPM, Precision Frame, Hand Cannon, and comes with a whole host of strong perks making it viable across PvE and PvP game modes. Word of Crota is also craftable, opening it up to enhanced perks when crafted.

How to get Word of Crota

Word of Crota is obtainable from the Crota’s End raid for completions of the third encounter Ir Yut, The Deathsinger and final encounter Crota, Son of Oryx. It can also drop from the Crota’s extra chest, so make sure you get that to spawn. Check out our Crota’s End loot table for more information.

Once obtained, further rolls can be purchased from the final chest using Spoils of Conquest or as a chance from the secret chests found across the Crota’s End raid. Word of Crota is also craftable, unlocking enhanced perks. Collect five with Deepsight Resonance to be able to create one on the crafting table.

PvE - Word of Crota god roll

With solid base stats for a 180 Hand Cannon, Word of Crota can really be built to become a powerful piece of kit.

Word of Crota - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Dragonfly (On precision kill: target explodes, dealing 123.89 damage that matches the element of the weapon over a 4.5 meter radius) Perk 2 Frenzy (After being in combat for 12 seconds: grants 15 percent Increased Damage, 100 Handling, and 100 Reload for seven seconds) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor or Major Spec (7.7 percent damage increase)

Starting with 100 Recoil, Hammer-Forged Rifling becomes the best way to build on the only real lacking stat which is Range. Pair that with Accurized Rounds to get another Range boost which helps make Word of Crota easy to use and effective when fighting enemies at a distance.

The duel combination of Dragonfly and Frenzy in the perk slots rounds Word of Crota off with power to deal with tougher enemies and the potential to clear rooms of grouped up mobs with ease. Land a melee kill while using Word of Crota and this will cause targets to explode when killed, adding more damage to surrounding enemies when slaying out.

A notable combination for a focused Void build would be Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. Paired with top-tier Exotics like Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Word of Crota can really enhance Void subclass builds.

PvP - Word of Crota god roll

Word of Crota’s Range stat will be a glaring issue for dedicated PVP players, but with a bit of attention, this Hand Cannon can compete and be a fun option for the Crucible.

Word of Crota - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Rangefinder (While ADS: 10 percent increased effective zoom and five percent faster projectile speed. The effective zoom increase pushes out Aim Assist fall off by 10 percent and narrows the accuracy and Aim Assist cones) Perk 2 Precision Instrument (Weapon hits grants a stack of precision Instrument for 1.25 seconds. Maximum of 6 Stacks. Stacks: 4.17 percent | 8.33 percent | 12.5 percent | 16.67 percent | 20.83 percent | 25 percent) Origin Trait Cursed Thrall (After defeating a target with a melee, final blows with this weapon cause targets to explode) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjustor (Aim Assist +5)

With 100 Recoil bringing great balance when firing, aim to push the Range stat to its limit for this weapon. Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds both give a solid bump to Range without sacrificing any other stats.

Rangefinder’s increased zoom and accuracy bonuses are essential for Word of Crota in PvP. This helps bridge that gap between other weapons and gives Word of Crota more of an edge when dueling other guardians. With relatively high Aim Assist at the base, all of these perks together make Word of Crota feel great to use.

Round this roll off with the new perk Precision Instrument. This perk only stacks for a short while but in a head-on gunfight it will all count for each precision shot. This can also be paired up with an Empowering Rift, a great tactic for catching opponents off guard when using Word of Crota.

Word of Crota is an excellent addition to the 180 Hand Cannon family in Destiny 2 and an exciting return for this former Dark Below favorite. For more Season of the Witch information and weapon guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide.