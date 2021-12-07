How to farm Strange Coins - Destiny 2 Fill your pockets with Strange Coins in Destiny 2 so you can buy bounties and other goodies from Starhorse.

Strange Coins are back in Destiny 2 and players need to know how to get as many as possible. As with all currencies, farming Strange Coins and building a stockpile is a great idea, especially as you’ll need quite a few to purchase bounties.

How to get Strange Coins

Farming Strange Coins is going to take some effort in Destiny 2. There’s no way around that (at least, not that we can currently see). For now, there are only a few ways to get Strange Coins, and they all include engaging with various activities.

Completing Dares of Eternity

Paraversal Haul

Ritual playlist activities

Public events

Bounties

Strange Coins are best earned by completing activities like Dares of Eternity and the Ritual playlists.

Arguably the best way to get Strange Coins right now is to stock up on bounties that reward them and then complete Dares of Eternity. Not only will you be earning random rolls on gear, you’ll be getting Treasure Keys and Strange Coins.

As for which bounties reward them, that’s a bit of a tricky one. Starhorse has bounties that reward Paraversal Haul boxes, which have a chance to reward you with Strange Coins. This makes it a bit of a spend-Strange-Coins-to-make-Strange-Coins kind of situation. Whether you want to gamble on getting more Strange Coins is up to you.

Other than these two methods, you can also get Strange Coins by completing Ritual playlists. This includes Vanguard strikes and battlegrounds, Crucible, and Gambit. Be sure to do this for your Pinnacle rewards.

Make sure you take the time to vote which enemy you will face in the final round of Dares of Eternity as well. If you guess correctly, you’ll get additional rewards (provided you can clear the lightning round). These extra chests may give you Strange Coins, though, we haven’t been able to confirm this just yet.

Now that you have a good idea of how to farm Strange Coins (or at least how to improve your odds of getting more), go out there and start enjoying the Bungie 30th Anniversary content. There’s plenty more to do like unlocking Gjallarhorn and Forerunner. Stop by our Destiny 2 Guide for even more helpful content.