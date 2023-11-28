Wishbearer Title Triumphs - Destiny 2 Here are all the Triumphs and requirements to unlock the Wishbearer Title in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.

Season of the Wish is live in Destiny 2 and with it comes a new Title for Guardians to earn called Wishbearer. In this guide, we’ll show you every Triumph you need to complete if you feel this is a Title worth chasing.

Wishbearer Title - Season of the Wish Triumphs

Players must unlock 10 Triumphs to unlock the Wishbearer Title. They are as follows:

The Parting Glass - Complete the quest "Wishing All the Best."

Bonus Action - Complete and acquire all Seasonal bonuses.

O Guardian Mine - Reset your rank with the Spirit of Riven.

Lair Crawler - Complete pathways in Riven's Lair. Completing pathways in The Coil grants increased progress.

Riven's Relics - Open chests in Riven's Lair and The Coil.

Rolled Stats - Purchase Dragon's Gifts in The Coil using Fused Wishing Glass.

Weapon Proficiency - Defeat combatants in the Dreaming City. Targets defeated in Seasonal activities award additional progress.

Heroic Effort - Complete a run of The Coil.

Familiar Felines - Find the Queen's visitors.

Classified - Keep it secret. Keep it safe.

The final Triumph is still a secret, so we don’t yet know what that is. As was the case with past Titles, this should unlock as the story progresses over the coming weeks. It’s certain that Wishbearer will be locked behind that weekly progression, so there’s nothing you will miss out on as long as you’re being a good Guardian and doing your weekly duties.

Head on over to our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with all the things a Guardian can get up to, including unlocking more Titles like Wishbearer.