The Recluse god roll - Destiny 2 The Recluse god roll from the Brave Arsenal shows why this was once the most powerful Pinnacle reward in Destiny 2.

The Recluse was a must-have item back in Season of the Drifter. While it has been vaulted for the longest time, its return with Into the Light means more players can now get their hands on a god roll Recluse and feel the powerful grip it had on Crucible and PvE back in the day.

As far as 900RPM Void Submachine Guns go, The Recluse has some great perks to offer, but it can wind up feeling like Funnelweb and may struggle to convince some players to move away from CALUS Mini-Tool and other hot items.

PvP – The Recluse god roll

While it might not reach the same intensity of The Recluse from Season of Arrivals, this god roll for PvP will still put in a lot of hard work.

The Recluse god roll - PvP Barrel Extended Barrel (Range +10, Handling -10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (Improves accuracy and stability while continuously holding down the trigger) Perk 2 Tap the Trigger (Grants a short period of increased stability and accuracy on initial trigger pull) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Range Mod Quick Access Sling

Because The Recluse is a 900RPM Submachine Gun, you should be focusing on keeping its recoil pattern and kick under control. To do this, Dynamic Sway Reduction and Tap the Trigger work together to ensure that when you start shooting your bullets land and as you hold the trigger it will grow steadier.

For the Barrel and Magazine, this will definitely come down to personal preference for PvP players, but Extended Barrel and Ricochet Rounds work well together to target Range and Stability. SMGs are typically fairly snappy with Handling, so the hit there doesn't matter too much.

PvE – The Recluse god roll

When it comes to PvE, there are a few great Void SMGs already out there like Funnelweb, Subjunctive, and IKELOS_SMG. However, it’s not as easy to farm Funnelweb given it is a world drop and the other two aren’t Void. With that out of the way, here are the god rolls for The Recluse you should focus on getting.

The Reclsue god roll - PvE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back farther, Range +5) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Desperate Measures (Weapon final blows grant bonus damage. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack) Origin Trait Indomitability (Final blows grant grenade energy when playing with a Light subclass or melee energy when playing a Darkness subclass) Masterwork Range Mod Minor Spec

We’ve got a couple of decent options here, but the one I’m personally looking at is Subsistence and Desperate Measures. While Master of Arms is helpful, it doesn’t have the high damage buff it once had and is instead 15 percent. Now, if Desperate Measures isn’t what it’s cracked up to be, then Frenzy would be the play, which would effectively make this another Funnelweb.

For the Barrel, Corkscrew Rifling does a great job at providing a nice bump to three ke areas: Stability, Range, and Handling. This will help make this SMG feel just slightly more user-friendly. Slap on High-Caliber Rounds and you'll also find that The Recluse is able to stagger foes, allowing you to take full advantage of the above perk combo.

For the Hunters out there, Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds is a lovely combo. In fact, this is decent for any class. In saying this, it’s definitely tough to get excited about The Recluse these days when CALUS Mini-Tool still dominates endgame content.

A god roll Recluse might not be as powerful as its former self but it still has some gas left in the tank to show players why it was such a dominant force. Find more Brave Arsenal god roll recommendations in our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.