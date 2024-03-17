Subjunctive god roll - Destiny 2 Subjunctive returns to Destiny 2 and this time players can craft their own god roll.

Subjunctive was originally a Season of the Undying weapon but has since returned to Destiny 2 with Season of the Wish. This Lightweight Frame SMG boasts Arc damage and a 900RPM, making it an even faster version of the IKELOS SMG. Those who love jolting targets will want to try their luck at getting a god roll or even crafting one, provided enough patterns are collected.

How to get Subjunctive

Subjunctive is currently available from Season of the Wish activities. It can be focused at the Spirit of Riven. Those who have unlocked the Solcrafting Seasonal Challenge can guarantee one red border from the reprised Undying weapon engram each week. Once five have been acquired, Subjunctive can be crafted at the Relic.

PVP – Subjunctive god roll

There are a couple of neat perks available on Subjunctive that makes it a compelling choice for PVP players.

Subjunctive god roll - PVP Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Under Pressure (Improved stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Origin Trait Nano-munitions (Being near allies slowly builds up a partial emergency ammo refill for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo. Emergency ammo amount increases with time spent near allies) Masterwork Range(+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster (Aim Assistance +5)

Despite its high rate of fire, Subjunctive features a nearly perfect recoil pattern without much deviation left or right. Thanks to this, you can choose whichever barrel suits your playstyle. I’m partial to Fluted Barrel thanks to its boost to Stability and Handling. You’ll ADS faster and keep the bounce under control.

Follow this up with Accurized Rounds for the added Range and then focus on the perks. Under Pressure helps with the base stats by improving Stability and Accuracy as the magazine empties. Next, Voltshot is just free damage. If you can get a kill and then reload, you’ll be able to doll out more hurt on your foes.

Alternatively, if you’re more of a hip-fire fiend, look for Hip-Fire Grip for all the obvious reasons. You might also like Swashbuckler for the easy-to-proc bonus damage or Disruption Break if you’re partial to popping shields and swapping to a Kinetic weapon.

PVE – Subjunctive god roll

Much like the reissued IKELOS SMG, Subjunctive can now roll with Voltshot. When it comes to PVE activities, this is a pretty great perk, especially as it can help rather dramatically with wave clear.

Subjunctive god roll - PVE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Voltshot (Reloading this weapon after defeating a target overcharges this weapon for a short period of time, causing it to jolt on its next hit) Origin Trait Nano-munitions (Being near allies slowly builds up a partial emergency ammo refill for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo. Emergency ammo amount increases with time spent near allies) Masterwork Range(+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Minor Spec

As with the PVP god roll, you can use whatever barrel you prefer here. Fluted Barrel remains a lovely pick, though if you want to improve another stat, choose accordingly. Accurized Rounds, again, helps push out the Range, which can be helpful in PVE content.

For the main perks, Voltshot is the clear winner. Get a kill, reload, and then you’ll be jolting foes for several seconds. The only trouble with this is that you’re likely to run out of ammo before the effect ends – unless you’ve got Subsistence. This will refill the magazine on kills and will help you keep dishing out pain.

Get a Masterwork that makes sense for you (I like Range) and then slap on Minor Spec. This will help you pick apart the red bar foes.

It’s exciting to see Subjunctive return to Destiny 2 and bring with it Voltshot. It’s a great perk for PVP and PVE players, and something you might want to consider when you’re crafting your own god roll. Take a look over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon recommendations for your builds.