How Deepsight activation works - Destiny 2

Here's a full guide on how Deepsight activation works to get weapon patterns for crafting in Destiny 2.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
Bungie
1

With Season of the Deep Bungie added a new system called Deepsight activation, allowing players to extract weapon patterns on specific weapons of their choosing. It’s not a complicated system, but it is new and requires some explanation for those digging into it for the first time. Let’s get going.

How Deepsight activation works

An image showing a Deepsight activation eligible weapon in Destiny 2
An image showing an Empty Deepsight Socket for Deepsight activation in Destiny 2

Deepsight activation allows players to choose an eligible weapon that they wish to extract a pattern from and apply the Deepsight Harmonizer material to it. Once Deepsight Harmonizer is applied to the eligible weapon, the weapon pattern can be extracted. If you need to get your hands on this valuable material, Shacknews has a guide for how to get Deepsight Harmonizer but be aware going it there is only one way to obtain it currently.

In terms of what qualifies as an eligible weapon, ensure your selection meets the following criteria:

  • You can not activate Deepsight on a weapon that has already had its pattern unlocked
  • Weapons that previously had Deepsight are ineligible
  • Weapons purchased from raid vendors are ineligible
  • Weapons purchased from Xur and the Gunsmith are eligible

Let’s go through an example of an eligible weapon from my own inventory. I have a copy of The Epicurean Fusion Rifle. If I look in Collections, then Patterns & Catalysts, that is a weapon that can be crafted. My pattern progress for The Epicurean currently sits at 3/5, so I have not unlocked the pattern yet. This copy of The Epicurean did not drop with Deepsight, and I did not extract a pattern from it. If I hover over the weapon, there’s a note at the bottom of the window that states, “Deepsight activation is available for this weapon.” If I open the Details of the weapon, there’s a new slot called “Empty Deepsight Socket.” All this tells me that if I wish to further my progress towards crafting The Epicurean, this weapon is eligible.

What’s important to note is that using Deepsight activation on an eligible weapon will not immediately unlock the pattern for crafting, it will only grant you one pattern along the progress track required. If we return to The Epicurean, once I use Deepsight activation on this weapon, I’ll be at 4/5 and will require another drop, or another copy of The Epicurean to activate Deepsight on. I can’t use the same copy of the weapon twice.

Now that you have a full understanding of how Deepsight activation works, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more help on everything Guardian related.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

