The Hero's Burden god roll - Destiny 2

The perks you need for your own Hero's Burden god roll in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
The Hero’s Burden is one of the more recent SMGs introduced to Destiny 2. This 900 RPM Void Submachine Gun is a potential reward from Iron Banner and something PVP players will want to chase. A god roll Hero’s Burden will see it with some laughably high Range, though it could suffer in the Stability stat. Here are some perks and rolls you should be looking for.

PVP Hero’s Burden god roll

destiny 2 heros burden god roll pvp

One way to play Hero’s Burden is to focus on Range. This can be done with Fragile Focus and Iron Reach, though the latter will significantly hamper the weapon’s stability. Slap on Quick Access Sling for faster swapping and go for a Masterwork that matches your preferred playstyle.

The Hero's Burden god roll - PVP
Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)
Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)
Perk 1 Fragile Focus (This weapon gains bonus range until the wielder takes damage. The bonus returns when no damage is taken for a short duration)
Perk 2 Iron Reach (Range +20, Stability -30)
Masterwork Range
Mod Quick Access Sling

Personally, I think the hit to Stability is too high with Iron Reach, even if it does bump the Range out. If you’re like me, you might want to go for Eye of the Storm or even Repulsor Brace when running a Void build. The Origin Trait is a coin toss, but Suros Synergy is nice for the bonus Handling and flinch reduction.

PVE Hero’s Burden god roll

destiny 2 heros burden god roll pve

There aren’t a lot of options when it comes to a Hero’s Burden god roll for PVE. The SMG certainly focuses more on Iron Banner players, but there is one I would look out for.

The Hero's Burden god roll - PVE
Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10)
Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10)
Perk 1 Feeding Frenzy (Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time)
Perk 2 Repulsor Brace (Defeating a Void-debuffed target grants an overshield)
Masterwork Range
Mod Major Spec

Feeding Frenzy and Repulsor Brace would keep you nice and healthy during endgame content. Debuff a target with weaken or suppress and enjoy your free overshield. Keep racking up those kills for a faster reload speed.

As I said, Hero’s Burden doesn’t scream out as a must-have SMG for PVE. You know what does? A Funnelweb god roll. This thing comes with a bunch of viable perks for PVP and PVE – get yourself one of these as soon as possible.

A Hero’s Burden god roll is going to look slightly different depending on your playstyle. Those that prefer in-air combat will likely focus in on stats that differ to those that want pure range. Regardless, there should be some perks to make your PVP build for a bit more complete. Stop by the Shacknews Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god roll weapon recommendations.

