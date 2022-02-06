1000 Yard Stare god roll - Destiny 2 Farm a 1000 Yard Stare god roll and start laying waste to your foes in Crucible in Destiny 2.

For most players, a 1000 Yard Stare god roll in Destiny 2 is going to lift their Crucible experience. With a decent set of perks, most PVP (and even PVE) encounters hold new outcomes. What makes this Sniper Rifle such a worthy addition to your loadout is its competitive stats and the fact it’s easy enough to farm.

1000 Yard Stare god roll

The Curated Roll of 1000 Yard Stare includes Golden Tricorn.

Now, as is always the case, a 1000 Yard Stare god roll is going to be personal preference in Destiny 2. What each player looks for in a gun is going to be slightly different. In saying this, there are some clear winners when it comes to perks and some perks you would likely want to overlook.

As for getting a 1000 Yard Stare, you can farm one of these Sniper Rifles from the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. This means while you’re collecting the Artifice armor set you can also be on the lookout for a god roll.

1000 Yard Stare god roll for PVP

A 1000 Yard Stare god roll for PVP is going to focus on one thing: being fast with your hands. This means you want to maximise your Handling where possible and get the scope out and in front of your eye as fast as possible.

Barrel: Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +14)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (Range +9)

Perk 1: Quickdraw – This weapon can be drawn unbelievably fast

Perk 2: Snapshot Sights – Faster time to aim down sights

Masterwork: Handling

Mod: Targeting Adjuster

Fluted barrel and Accurized Rounds work well to bump up a few of the important stats including Stability, Range, and Handling. With the Targeting Adjuster mod, the Aim Assistance also gets a respectable increase.

The two perks you want are Quickdraw and Snapshot Sights. These work together to get the weapon out incredibly quickly and increases the ADS speed. With the higher Handling stat, you’ll find the aim-down-sights speed quite snappy.

Another perk combo you may consider is No Distractions and Moving Target. These will help keep your reticle trained on your foes, which can be quite helpful for some players.

1000 Yard Stare god roll for PVE

1000 Yard Stare has a few perks that work well for a PVE god roll. However, if you’re using it for boss or major-enemy clearing, there are some standout options.

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +24, Handling +10)

Magazine: Appended Mag (Magazine +1)

Perk 1: Triple Tap – Rapidly landing precision hits will return 1 round to the magazine

Perk 2: Golden Tricorn – Final blows with this weapon grant bonus damage. While this buff is active, grenade or melee kills of the same damage type greatly increase its damage and duration

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Major Spec / Boss Spec

The above perks look to really lean into the damage boost that Golden Tricorn offers. By getting a final blow with the weapon, it starts dealing more damage. If you can throw out a grenade or melee and get a kill, you’ll bump the damage up by 50%, which is huge for boss damage. Considering Void is being reworked for Witch Queen, this ought to play nicely.

Couple Golden Tricorn with Triple Tap, and the extra round offered by Appended Mag, and you should be looking at seven, damage-increased rounds slamming into the boss’ face. With Boss Spec or Major Spec, that number increases further.

For the Masterwork, Range is a nice one to hope for, as some encounters have you pushing the damage drop-off limitations.

A 1000 Yard Stare god roll in Destiny 2 is going to be all about making it feel fast and snappy to use, at least in PVP. For those PVE players, there are some great perks out there that will work well together to boost your damage output by a significant amount. Swing on over to our Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide for more weapon god roll recommendations.