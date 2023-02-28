Destiny 2: Season of Defiance campaign walkthrough A complete walkthrough for the Season of Defiance campaign in Destiny 2, from the Awaken, Queensguard quest to the entire We Stand Unbroken questline.

Destiny 2: Season of Defiance launched alongside Lightfall on February 28, 2023. While not the primary focus of Lightfall, the We Stand Unbroken campaign provides more insight into the war between the two forces: the Traveler and the Witness. Like previous seasonal campaigns, players can expect new missions and steps to unlock each week, until the full narrative is complete. The introductory quest is Awaken, Queesnguard followed by the weekly questline, We Stand Unbroken.

Click the following links to jump to the relevant week and step:

Awaken, Queensguard



Source: Shacknews

Before you can play the weekly story mission, you must first complete the introductory quest, Awaken, Queensguard. This mission is awarded at the end of the first mission in the Lightfall campaign, First Contact. After arriving on Neomuna and completing the mission, you’ll need to speak with Nimbus. They will offer you the Ascendant Scepter Seasonal Artifact and the Season of Defiance campaign.

Visit the holoprojector near Nimbus in Neomuna and receive a message Speak with Mara Sov at the Farm in the EDZ Visit the holoprojector at the Farm for a briefing from Devrim Kay Infiltrate the Pyramid outpost in Defiant Battleground: EDZ Visit the War Table in the H.E.L.M.



Source: Shacknews

The Defiance Battleground: EDZ activity is launched through the EDZ map, located in Destinations in the Director. Tracking the quest in your Quests tab will help you locate it. The activity button is below the Outskirts area.

Deposit the Taken Essence into the Safeguard zone to get an orb. Throw it at the boss to take away a portion of its shield.

Source: Shacknews

While the Defiance Battleground activity is easy to grasp at the start, some players may encounter issues during the boss fights. The goal is to clear the Taken Blights and place down Awoken tech to create a safe field. This process will remove the boss’ immunity shield. For the fight against the final boss, you must defeat powerful enemies, pick up the token they drop (Taken Essence), and deposit it in the safe field – this spawns an orb. Throw the orb at the boss to chip away at its shield. It will take three or four orbs to break it before you can deal damage and then you’ll need to repeat the process.

We Stand Unbroken – Week 1



Source: Shacknews

Claim the Week 1 Seasonal Challenge Righteous Defiance to earn a War Table upgrade Visit the War Table in the H.E.L.M. for a debriefing with Mara Sov Choose your first Awoken Favor on the War Table upgrade menu Complete a Defiant Battleground and collect three Awoken Favors

The fourth step requires you to complete a Defiant Battleground via the playlist. This activity is launched through the H.E.L.M. map. While in the activity, you must collect three Awoken Favors, which are summoned based on the Favor you chose at the War Table. Your allies can generate these Favors, too.

Developing...

As with previous seasons, the Season of Defiance campaign is an evolving story that will have new steps available each weekly reset. Be sure to get in and complete the steps in order to progress the narrative, unlock new rewards, and grow in Power. You’ll find more content to help you through the new expansion on our Destiny 2 strategy guide.