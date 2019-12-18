The Dawning recipes and ingredients - Destiny 2 Learn all of the recipes available in the Dawning, where to find the ingredients, and how to get more Essence of Dawning.

The Dawning holiday is here in Destiny 2 and with it comes a dozen or so recipes for players to bake into cookies to give to people around the Tower. Destiny 2 doesn’t reveal these oven recipes, so it’s up to the player to find them all through trial and error, or refer to a handy cooking recipe so as to avoid any burned goodies.

The Dawning oven recipes

There are currently 22 recipes for players to discover during the Dawning and all of them require various ingredients in order to be crafted. Though it is possible to unlock all of the recipes using trial and error, it can be an expensive endeavor, as each ingredient can be time-consuming to come by.

Eva has returned to the Tower bearing a gifts: an improved oven that can be used to bake cookies, but only if you follow the recipes!

The table below details each of the cookie types, the recipes used to craft each one, and the recipient whom the cookie should be given. Note that each cookie requires 15 Essence of Dawning to be baked in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.0. Most of the recipes are ones we saw during last year's Dawning event, however, a few new recipes have joined the fold. We're working hard to find their ingredients, so check back later for more information.

Those looking to make the Burnt Edge Transit cookie should be aware that it is created with two items that are incompatible. The recipe we've included below is just one of a few variations, but it's also one of the easiest combinations to put together.

Cookie Recipe Give To Burnt Edge Transit Vex Milk

Delicious Explosion Master Rahool Gjallardoodles Ether Cane

Delicious Explosion Commander Zavala Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil

Sharp Flavors Lord Shaxx Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil

Null Taste Amanda Holliday Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane

Personal Touch Louis (Hawthorne's bird) Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil

Flash of Inspiration Ikora Rey Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk

Bullet Spray Banshee-44 Gentleman's Shortbread Ether Cane

Perfect Taste Devrim Kay Alkane Dragee Cookies Chitin Powder

Bullet Spray Sloane Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk

Impossible Heat Failsafe Radiolarian Pudding Vex Milk

Electric Flavor Asher Mir Javelin Mooncake Chitin Powder

Sharp Flavor Ana Bray Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter

Null Taste Drifter Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane

Flash of Inspiration Spider Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane

Impossible Heat Petra Venj Strange Cookies Taken Butter

Electric Flavor Xur Fractal Rolls Vex Milk

Pinch of Light Brother Vance Thousand Layer Cookie Taken Butter

Delicious Explosion Riven Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk

Personal Touch Saint-14 Fried Sha-Dough Dark Ether Cane

Superb Texture Calus Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane

Balanced Flavor Ada-1 Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder

Finishing Touch Eris Morn Hackberry Tart Cabal Oil

Multifaceted Flavors Benedicts 99-40

The Dawning ingredient locations

There are 20 ingredients that can be found or purchased that are used to create the 15 recipes. Players looking to bake all of the cookies in the Dawning will need to collect all of the ingredients, some of them a few times. Ingredients can be found out in the wild by killing enemies or purchased from Eva Levante using Essence of Dawning. There appear to be some new ingredients during this year's Dawning, so we'll update our guide with more information as we track down their locations.

The ingredients come in two forms, Uncommon and Rare. Last year, Uncommon ingredients could be purchased from Eva Levante for 5 Essence of Dawning while Rare ingredients costing 10. Unfortunately, this option doesn't appear to be available in The Dawning for 2019, so you'll want to get to grinding as soon as possible to get the items you need.

Ingredients Rarity Where to find Price (Essence of Dawning) Total Needed Vex Milk Uncommon Kill Vex N/A 4 Ether Cane Uncommon Kill Fallen N/A 3 Cabal Oil Uncommon Kill Cabal N/A 3 Chitin Powder Uncommon Kill Hive N/A 2 Taken Butter Uncommon Kill Taken N/A 2 Dark Ether Cane Uncommon Kill Scorn N/A 2 Delicious Explosion Rare Kills with explosives: grenades, rockets, grenade launchers N/A 2 Sharp Flavor Rare Kills with swords N/A 2 Impossible Heat Rare Solar kills N/A 2 Electric Flavor Rare Arc kills N/A 2 Null Taste Rare Void kills N/A 2 Flash of Inspiration Rare Generate Orbs of Light N/A 2 Personal Touch Rare Melee kills N/A 1 Perfect Taste Rare Precision kills N/A 1 Bullet Spray Rare SMG, Machine Gun, and Auto Rifle kills N/A 2 Finishing Touch Rare Earned by completing Finishers on enemies N/A 1 Balanced Flavors Rare Bow, sniper, and scout rifle kills N/A 1 Pinch of Light Rare Earned by picking up Orbs of Light N/A 1 Multifaceted Flavors Rare Multi-kills on any enemy N/A 1 Superb Texture Rare Super kills on any enemy N/A 1

How to get more Essence of Dawning

Essence of Dawning is an essential ingredient in all of the recipes players will need to make during the holiday event. Each recipe requires 15 of these, meaning players will need to get a total of 225 Essence of Dawning to craft all the recipes, and that's not taking into account if they want to purchase ingredients directly from Eva.

The first stop in getting more Essence of Dawning is to complete Eva Levante’s Dawning bounties. A couple of these bounties reward 5 apiece, which is a nice little bump when just starting. Nearly all activities in Destiny 2 will reward some amount of Essence of Dawning, though strikes and longer events appear to reward players with much more Essence of Dawn than other activities. A lot of Essence of Dawning can be earned from the Nightfall, Gambit, and Heroic Strikes – so we recommend getting those Challenges done before you switch to other activities, like the Crucible.

The Dawning rewards

This time around, players will find themselves rewarded with several different goodies. In fact, the first gift that you deliver to Zavala will grant you your first Cold Front, a new SMG that you can earn additional rolls for throughout The Dawning event. Here's what it looks like in-game.

The Cold Front SMG in Destiny 2.

The Dawning is Destiny 2's way of celebrating the end of the year and all that players have accomplished. This year, players can earn some pretty awesome rewards by simply following a few recipes and baking some cookies using Eva's Holiday Oven 2.0.