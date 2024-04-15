All Oracle locations in The Whisper for Oracular Seeker - Destiny 2 Where to find all seven Oracles hidden in The Whisper Exotic quest in Destiny 2 to unlock Karve of the Worm.

There are seven Oracles for players to find and destroy in the Exotic mission The Whisper in Destiny 2. Finding all of these will unlock the associated Triumph, Oracular Seeker, which in turn grants access to the ship, Karve of the Worm. Here’s where to find them.

All Oracle locations

The Oracles in The Whisper are unlocked on a weekly basis, meaning if you played in the first week you can only find two. At the moment, it’s not clear if all the Oracles will become available all at once or whether they’re locked to their respective weeks.

All of the Oracles are found before the first room full of enemies.

Oracle #1



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The first oracle is after you defeat the first Taken Phalanx and destroy the Taken Blight to drop down the hole. Instead of jumping down to the red platform, turn to your left and jump over the little wall. Follow the ledge around to the Oracle.

Oracle #2



Source: Shacknews

The second Oracle is after the section where you crouch-walk through a tunnel with pushy walls. Jump over to the side with the two big spheres and use the elevator platform to go up. Don’t go through the first hole as you would normally, instead, go along the ledge and look for a small hole in the wall above you. Through the hole is the next Oracle.

Oracle #3



Source: Shacknews

This Oracle is at the end of the section with the diamond tunnel with pushy walls and the pillars that for a V shape. When you reach the end, don’t go through the hole with the quick-closing door. Turn around and face the way you just came to spot a Vex cube to your left. Destroy it and jump to the platform that appears to find this Oracle.

Oracle #4



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

This Oracle is located beneath the large green room. Drop down to where all the Taken Thrall spawn and make your way to the opposite end. Go through the dark hallway and look for a hole in the wall on the right.

Oracle #5



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Another Oracle is located in the large green room, this time at the top. Use the small ledges that circle the room to reach the top. The finishing position will be directly above where you entered. Drop down to the little grassy square and go through the hole to find another Oracle.

Oracle #6



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

After the green room is another Oracle, this time out behind the Vex portal in the chasm. You can reach this by jumping over to the platforms on your right. Continue until you reach the Vex portal and look over the edge to find the Oracle.

Oracle #7



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

The last Oracle is in the same cavern as the Vex portal, but this time directly below the ledge you would run across to reach the hole far below you. Instead of jumping out to the hole, step off the side of the ledge to find a hidden shelf that leads to a back room with this final Oracle.

As mentioned above, these Oracles will unlock on a weekly basis so while the first two are known, the remainder are estimates based on the reticle turning red when you reach their location. Check back with us each week as we confirm all the Oracle locations in The Whisper so you can unlock Karve of the Worm. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more on the Exotic missions and other endgame activities.