Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Where to farm Powerful Cabal - Destiny 2

Find Powerful Cabal in Destiny 2 and start knocking out defeats for quests, bounties, and challenges.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Sometimes Destiny 2 requests you defeat a certain enemy type, like Powerful Cabal. For those that need to find a few and for those that need to find many, there are some choice locations in Destiny 2 where you can farm Cabal.

Where to farm Powerful Cabal

The best place to farm Powerful Cabal in Destiny 2 is a Lost Sector. It doesn’t matter which Lost Sector, so long as it’s one with Cabal and some Nightmares. The Conflux Lost Sector on Nessus (found in The Cistern) offers a Cabal boss (Shayotet Partisan) as well as several Nightmare Warbeasts. It is important to whittle the boss’s health in order to cause additional Warbeasts to spawn.

The Antiquarian IV weekly challenge in Destiny 2 needs Powerful Cabal defeats
Defeating a boss-level Powerful Cabal will yield 2 percent toward the challenge.
Source: Shacknews

For those searching for Powerful Cabal during Season of Plunder (for the Antiquarian IV weekly challenge), The Conflux will yield 10 percent per run if you defeat all four Warbeasts and the boss. Check out our Lost Sector locations guide if The Conflux is eluding you.

There are alternative Lost Sectors to consider when farming Cabal. The EDZ has five Cabal-specific Lost Sectors, giving players a bit of variety when searching for defeats. Another option is Nightmare Containment. Though there are a lot of Scorn, there are also Cabal bosses, and running this is useful if you need the Umbral Energy for weapons.

Finding and farming Powerful Cabal in Destiny 2 is easy, though time-consuming. The best option is to find a Lost Sector you like and run through it a few times until you get what you need. Looking for more guidance? Check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for a wealth of information.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola