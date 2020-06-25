All Season of Arrivals Triumphs - Destiny 2 Unlock all of the Season of Arrivals Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Arrivals Seal and the Forerunner Title.

Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals adds several new Triumphs for players to chase. Those that manage to unlock all the Triumphs before the end of the season will be awarded the Forerunner Title. With the next year of Destiny 2 beginning in September, there’s not much time to get these tasks squared away.

Season of Arrivals Triumphs – Forerunner Seal and Title

There are 15 Triumphs to unlock during Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2. Of these 15 Triumphs, seven of them are classified as a Secret Triumph in the Arrivals Seal. It’s thanks to Light.gg that players can get an early look at all the tasks they’ll need to do.

The majority of these Arrivals Triumphs involve upgrading and using the Prismatic Recaster, which itself requires progress through the Season Pass. For this reason, it can be worth trying to smash through the ranks as fast as possible.

Prepare to spend a lot of time at the Prismatic Recaster if you want to chase the Forerunner Title from the Season of Arrivals Triumphs.

Upgrade Gift Ranks – Purchase Gift upgrades from the Prismatic Recaster.

Mod Collector – Collect all the seasonal mods from Season of Arrivals.

Basic Focus – Create each kind of basic Umbral Engram. Pyramid-Focused Umbral Engram Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram Dredgen-Focused Umbral Engram Armor-Focused Umbral Engram

Advanced Pyramid Focus – Create each kind of Pyramid-Focused Umbral Engram. Rifle-Focused Umbral Engram Edge-Focused Umbral Engram Arrival-Focused Umbral Engram

Advanced Exodus Focus – Create each kind of Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram. Assassin-Focused Umbral Engram CQC-Focused Umbral Engram

Advanced Dredgen Focus – Create each kind of Dredgen-Focused Umbral Engram. Contrast-Focused Umbral Engram Lead-Focused Umbral Engram

Advanced Armor Focus – Create each kind of Armor-Focused Umbral Engram. Mobility-Focused Umbral Engram Resilience-Focused Umbral Engram Recovery-Focused Umbral Engram Discipline-Focused Umbral Engram Intellect-Focused Umbral Engram Strength-Focused Umbral Engram

Contact: Destinations – Successfully complete the Contact public event on each available destination. Io Titan

Contact: Heavy Hitters – Defeat each boss in the Contact public event and activate its Heroic mode. Taken Pyromaster Taken Monstrosity Taken Howler

Interference: Loop – Complete each of the three encounter types in the mission, Interference. Ritual encounter Relic encounter Crystal encounter

Interference: Clear the Air – Defeat Savathun’s mysterious Supplicant in mission, Interference.

Ancient Light Anew – Collect all of the 25 Calcified Light fragments.

Hive-God Optometrist – Find and destroy all of Savathun’s Eyes.

Exodus: Preparation – Complete the Exotic quest, Exodus: Preparation.

Exodus: Evacuation – Complete the Exotic quest, Exodus: Evacuation.

Unlocking all of the Season of Arrivals Triumphs in Destiny 2 is going to take the entire season. The last few Triumphs appear to be tied directly to end-of-season missions. Before that time rolls around, it’s worth knocking the other items off of the list. Check out the Destiny 2 guide for even more content from Season of Arrivals.