All Season of Arrivals Triumphs - Destiny 2

Unlock all of the Season of Arrivals Triumphs in Destiny 2 for the Arrivals Seal and the Forerunner Title.
Destiny 2’s Season of Arrivals adds several new Triumphs for players to chase. Those that manage to unlock all the Triumphs before the end of the season will be awarded the Forerunner Title. With the next year of Destiny 2 beginning in September, there’s not much time to get these tasks squared away.
Season of Arrivals Triumphs – Forerunner Seal and Title
There are 15 Triumphs to unlock during Season of Arrivals in Destiny 2. Of these 15 Triumphs, seven of them are classified as a Secret Triumph in the Arrivals Seal. It’s thanks to Light.gg that players can get an early look at all the tasks they’ll need to do.
The majority of these Arrivals Triumphs involve upgrading and using the Prismatic Recaster, which itself requires progress through the Season Pass. For this reason, it can be worth trying to smash through the ranks as fast as possible.
- Upgrade Gift Ranks – Purchase Gift upgrades from the Prismatic Recaster.
- Mod Collector – Collect all the seasonal mods from Season of Arrivals.
- Basic Focus – Create each kind of basic Umbral Engram.
- Pyramid-Focused Umbral Engram
- Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram
- Dredgen-Focused Umbral Engram
- Armor-Focused Umbral Engram
- Advanced Pyramid Focus – Create each kind of Pyramid-Focused Umbral Engram.
- Rifle-Focused Umbral Engram
- Edge-Focused Umbral Engram
- Arrival-Focused Umbral Engram
- Advanced Exodus Focus – Create each kind of Exodus-Focused Umbral Engram.
- Assassin-Focused Umbral Engram
- CQC-Focused Umbral Engram
- Advanced Dredgen Focus – Create each kind of Dredgen-Focused Umbral Engram.
- Contrast-Focused Umbral Engram
- Lead-Focused Umbral Engram
- Advanced Armor Focus – Create each kind of Armor-Focused Umbral Engram.
- Mobility-Focused Umbral Engram
- Resilience-Focused Umbral Engram
- Recovery-Focused Umbral Engram
- Discipline-Focused Umbral Engram
- Intellect-Focused Umbral Engram
- Strength-Focused Umbral Engram
- Contact: Destinations – Successfully complete the Contact public event on each available destination.
- Io
- Titan
- Contact: Heavy Hitters – Defeat each boss in the Contact public event and activate its Heroic mode.
- Taken Pyromaster
- Taken Monstrosity
- Taken Howler
- Interference: Loop – Complete each of the three encounter types in the mission, Interference.
- Ritual encounter
- Relic encounter
- Crystal encounter
- Interference: Clear the Air – Defeat Savathun’s mysterious Supplicant in mission, Interference.
- Ancient Light Anew – Collect all of the 25 Calcified Light fragments.
- Hive-God Optometrist – Find and destroy all of Savathun’s Eyes.
- Exodus: Preparation – Complete the Exotic quest, Exodus: Preparation.
- Exodus: Evacuation – Complete the Exotic quest, Exodus: Evacuation.
Unlocking all of the Season of Arrivals Triumphs in Destiny 2 is going to take the entire season. The last few Triumphs appear to be tied directly to end-of-season missions. Before that time rolls around, it’s worth knocking the other items off of the list. Check out the Destiny 2 guide for even more content from Season of Arrivals.
