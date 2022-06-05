Peacebond god roll - Destiny 2 Relive the Sidearm glory days in Destiny 2 with the perfect Peacebond god roll.

A Peacebond god roll in Destiny 2 can be found just about anywhere. This Stasis Sidearm has so many viable perk combinations that you’re going to have a tough time choosing which one works best for you. Regardless, here are some Peacebond god rolls you might want to consider for PVP and PVE.

PVP Peacebond god roll

Given that range is such an important stat in Crucible, pumping this up is ideal. It lets you engage in combat at greater distances, ensuring you can mop up even the wiliest and fleet footed foes.

Peacebond god roll - PVP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Killing Wind (Final blows grant increased mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration) Perk 2 Harmony (Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon's damage and performance for a short duration) Masterwork Range Mod Quick Access Sling

Killing Wind is just a fantastic PVP perk. Get increased range, handling and mobility for a time after a kill. This will help you chain together some defeats. Harmony, on the other hand, will up Peacebond’s damage.

If you dislike either of those two perks, Perpetual Motion will offset the stability loss from Iron Reach. You might even like one with Rangefinder for the passive range boost.

PVE Peacebond god roll

A PVE Peacebond god roll could be anything. I’m in favor of Subsistence and Demolitionist, especially in an age where Solar Fusion Grenades rule.

Peacebond god roll - PVE Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Subsistence (Defeating targets partially reloads the magazine from reserves) Perk 2 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Range Mod Major Spec

In the event you’re using a Stasis build, finding one with Headstone instead of Demo will help you keep spawning Stasis crystals. You might even enjoy Swashbuckler for the easy damage increase. In the event you don’t want Subsistence and Demolitionist, make sure you focus on the reload speed because it is dreadfully slow.

A god roll Peacebond in Destiny 2 comes in all sorts of flavors. Be sure to look at the perk pool over on D2Gunsmith to find one that fits your playstyle.