The Eremite god roll - Destiny 2 A god roll for The Eremite in Destiny 2 will melt Majors in PVE and catch Crucible foes off guard.

The Eremite is a brand new Solar Fusion Rifle added to Destiny 2 during Season of the Witch. This 960 Charge Time, High-Impact Frame weapon comes with several rather appealing perks for PVE. Those who want an Eremite god roll are bound to find something that suits their particular endgame build.

How to get The Eremite

The Eremite was introduced with Season of the Witch and as such is available during the season from the Ritual Table and from the activities, Altars of Summoning and Savathun’s Spire. Once the season concludes, the gun will be unavailable until Bungie adds it to the game via another source.

The Eremite god roll – PVE

Given that The Eremite is a Solar, High-Impact Frame Fusion Rifle makes it quite appealing for Solar builds. This is especially true for Warlocks using Rain of Fire. Furthermore, it is able to dish out a ton of damage and keep its ammo reserves topped up nicely.

The Eremite - PVE Barrel Polygonal Rifling (Stability +10) Battery Accelerated Coils (Faster charge time, decreases impact damage) Perk 1 Lead From Gold (Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon) Perk 2 Controlled Burst (Landing every shot in a burst grants this weapon increased damage and reduces charge time for a short duration) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Major Spec

Start off with Polygonal Rifling and Accelerated Coils. The boost to Stability is needed to ensure all shots from the burst hit the target. Though it does reduce Impact damage, Accelerated Coils will help increase the charge time, letting you get into the cycle quicker. In saying this, nearly every Battery option is viable depending on your specific build.

For the main perks, you want Lead From Gold and Controlled Burst. The first of these gives you Special ammo whenever you pick up Heavy ammo. This means you can ignore Special Ammo Finder mods and focus entirely on Heavy ammo generation. Controlled Burst is a basic version of Merciless, boosting damage after hitting all your shots and reducing charge time.

But these aren’t the only great option. Envious Assassin overflows the Magazine so you have to reload less while Heal Clip is excellent for support builds (reloading gives a burst of Cure to you and nearby allies). You might also enjoy Golden Tricorn for the damage increase or Reservoir Burst for the great add-clear potential. Try one of these combos: Heal Clip and Reservoir Burst, Envious Assassin and Golden Tricorn, or Envious Assassin and Reservoir Burst.

The Eremite god roll – PVP

Though it doesn’t have great perks for PVP, The Eremite is still able to surprise your enemies. High-Impact Frames are extremely powerful, but their slow firing makes them a risky play. So lean into reducing the charge time and pushing up what it excels at: accuracy and range.

The Eremite - PVP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +20, Handling +10) Battery Enhanced Battery (Magazine +1) Perk 1 Auto-Loding Holster (The holstered weapon is automatically reloaded after a short period of time) Perk 2 Firing Line (This weapon deals increased precision damage when near two or more allies) Origin Trait Head Rush (Standing up after crouching for a short time grants this weapon a brief period of improved handling and reload speed) Masterwork Charge Time Mod Boss Spec

The Recoil Direction of The Eremite is vertical to begin with, so you can afford to press out the Range with Hammer-Forged Rifling. The Battery will be personal preference, as a reduced Charge Time with Accelerated Coils might be helpful in a pinch while Projection Fuse will add another 10 points to Range.

Follow these two up with Slickdraw and Pugilist. Slickdraw increases handling, cranking it to the max, but it comes at the cost of target acquisition. Pugilist is the Demolitionist perk of the melee world. Final blows with the gun will recharge your melee energy while dealing melee damage improves the gun’s handling.

Round all this off with a Masterwork that makes sense for you. Range is great to keep those shotgun runners away from you while Charge Time helps you get in and get out. Throw on a mod that you like, Radar Booster is great as you’ll get a head’s up on when an enemy is nearby so you can start charging it up.

The Eremite is a rather exciting Solar Fusion Rifle that features some great perks for PVE players. While it might lag behind compared to other Crucible options, there are a couple of perks that make it an interesting choice, at the very least. We’ve covered a lot of weapons and you can find all our god roll recommendations on the Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.