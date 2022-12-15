Prolonged Engagement god roll - Destiny 2 Prolonged Engagement is a new Stasis SMG in Destiny 2 that fits right into endgame Stasis builds.

With Season of the Seraph now in full swing, players have started to notice the Prolonged Engagement SMG. This new weapon holds the key to some new perks, including the spicy new damage perk, Target Lock. Here is our pick for a Prolonged Engagement god roll for PVE and PVP.

PVP - Prolonged Engagement god roll

Prolonged Engagement god roll - PVP Barrel Chambered Compensator (Stability +10, Recoil +10, Handling -5) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Range +5) Perk 1 Dynamic Sway Reduction (During sustained fire: gradually greatly increases accuracy and adds up to +10 Stability. Takes 0.6 seconds to maximize effect.) Perk 2 Rangefinder (While Aiming-Down-Sights: 10% increased zoom, 30% increased aim assist fall off distance.) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Targeting Adjuster

With SMGs seeing an increase in usage in the Crucible, Prolonged Engagement may emerge as a strong alternative to its sister SMG, Funnelweb. Chambered Compensator is the pick due to the high stability boost and the recoil control.

For the Magazine, High-Caliber Rounds increase the Range and will flinch opponents, which can make a big difference. SMGs are generally close quarters weapons, so getting in your opponent's face and causing great deals of flinch will really help you win those duels.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is a great choice here. The longer you fire, the more stabile the gun grows, helping you with those longer fights. This will help when chasing opponents or you can initiate the stability by pre-firing right before a duel.

Rangefinder brings this PVP god roll together. The perk adds Range and zoom magnification, helping this feel more potent at greater distances.

Veist Stinger can still come into play in PVP but is not to be relied on due to the fast time-to-kill in the Crucible. Target Adjustor tops this off to help keep your reticule sticky when engaged with an opponent.

PVE - Prolonged Engagement god roll

Prolonged Engagement god roll - PVE Barrel Arrowhead Break (Recoil +10, Handling +10) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Feeding Frenzy (3.5 seconds increased reload speed, stacks to x5 doubling reload.) Perk 2 Target Lock (Damage increases the longer this weapon remains on a target. Stacks up to x5, 10% damage increase per stack.) Origin Trait Veist Stinger (Damaging an enemy with this weapon has a small chance to reload the magazine and increase movement speed while aiming down sights.) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (Magazine +4)

Arrowhead Break is the immediate best choice here due to the high rate of fire on Prolonged Engagement. This will also help compliment Target Lock, as the perk is all about remaining on target. Ricochet Rounds is the pick of second slot due to its boosts to Range and Stability which, working side-by-side, ensures accuracy at a longer distance.

Because Prolonged Engagement has Veist Stinger, Feeding Frenzy is a great option here. This will help speed up the reload speed whenever the Origin Trait fails to proc. Couple this with Target Lock and you’ll be wiping out foes.

Speaking of which, Target Lock increases damage the longer the weapon remains on target. This, paired with Veist Stinger, means the damage you are causing has a chance to reload the magazine. Together you can have a gun that can damage a target infinitely if Veist Stinger keeps coming into play. Should Veist Stinger not click, Feeding Frenzy ensures the fastest way to get your Guardian back to spraying bullets.

This isn’t everything, Feeding Frenzy can be replaced by Fourth Times the Charm so if you want to use Prolonged Engagement as a beefier enemy killer. This perk can continually pulls ammo from the mag if landing headshots. A potentially lethal combination of damage boosts and ammo that feels like it’s never running out.

Look for a Stability Masterwork to ensure shots remain as straight as possible and Backup Mag is an excellent choice as the extra bullets provide more chances for Vesit Stinger to proc.

This weapon is very versatile in PVE so while this version is my pick of the rolls, there are other interesting combos such as Subsistence with One for All or even a roll focusing on Headstone for a Stasis build.

Prolonged Engagement brings powerful perk combos and is definitely a whole new reason to run the Vanguard playlist. For more god roll weapon breakdowns, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.