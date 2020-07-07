New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Where to farm Savathun's Marionettes - Destiny 2

Learn where to find a bunch of Savathun's Marionettes for the Growth quest in Destiny 2.
Sam Chandler
1

Killing Savathun’s Marionettes is a critical part in the Growth quest in Destiny 2. Players will likely end up searching high and low for Marionettes to kill, and thankfully there is a pretty consistent farming route on Titan.

Savathun’s Marionette farming

As part of the new Growth quest that unlocks the Ruinous Effigy, players need to kill Savathun’s Marionettes. The exact quest step is Pendulum, requiring 15 of Savathun’s Marionettes to be defeated. This step also has players finding a couple dozen Calcified Light fragments. But to find the Marionettes, begin your search on Titan.

Savathuns Marionettes farming location destiny 2
The Rig seems to have a steady supply of Savathun's Marionettes for you to defeat.

Ideally, you will want to start on The Rig on Titan. Start circling the building where the Witches’ Ritual public event takes place. Work your way around the entire building. There are several areas around it where Savathun’s Marionettes can spawn. Usually, you will need to defeat a sort of miniboss in order to have a Marionette appear.

There is one set of Knight bosses that only lose their immunity shield when close to one another and another is a large Ogre. There could be more minibosses, so prepare for a fight.

Savathuns Marionettes Destiny 2
The Marionettes are often defended by other, larger, Taken bosses.

When the Marionette of Savathun is defeated, it will drop a chest that you can loot. This will help you get some XP as well as some blue gear for weapon parts.

All you need to do is continue circling the building until you have all 15 Savathun’s Marionette defeats. It could take about an hour, so throw on something to watch or listen to – might we suggest some of our videos on the Shacknews or GamerHubTV YouTube channel? Definitely check out the Shacknews Dump page for a weekly rundown of the week’s gaming events.

Farming the 15 Savathun’s Marionette kills in Destiny 2 will take a bit of time. However, with the right farming route, you should be able to knock it out in under an hour. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for even more farming tips.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola