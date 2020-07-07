Where to farm Savathun's Marionettes - Destiny 2 Learn where to find a bunch of Savathun's Marionettes for the Growth quest in Destiny 2.

Killing Savathun’s Marionettes is a critical part in the Growth quest in Destiny 2. Players will likely end up searching high and low for Marionettes to kill, and thankfully there is a pretty consistent farming route on Titan.

Savathun’s Marionette farming

As part of the new Growth quest that unlocks the Ruinous Effigy, players need to kill Savathun’s Marionettes. The exact quest step is Pendulum, requiring 15 of Savathun’s Marionettes to be defeated. This step also has players finding a couple dozen Calcified Light fragments. But to find the Marionettes, begin your search on Titan.

The Rig seems to have a steady supply of Savathun's Marionettes for you to defeat.

Ideally, you will want to start on The Rig on Titan. Start circling the building where the Witches’ Ritual public event takes place. Work your way around the entire building. There are several areas around it where Savathun’s Marionettes can spawn. Usually, you will need to defeat a sort of miniboss in order to have a Marionette appear.

There is one set of Knight bosses that only lose their immunity shield when close to one another and another is a large Ogre. There could be more minibosses, so prepare for a fight.

The Marionettes are often defended by other, larger, Taken bosses.

When the Marionette of Savathun is defeated, it will drop a chest that you can loot. This will help you get some XP as well as some blue gear for weapon parts.

All you need to do is continue circling the building until you have all 15 Savathun's Marionette defeats. It could take about an hour, so throw on something to watch or listen to.

Farming the 15 Savathun's Marionette kills in Destiny 2 will take a bit of time. However, with the right farming route, you should be able to knock it out in under an hour.